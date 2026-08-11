Cristiano Ronaldo finally gets married to Georgina after nine years of dating

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have finally tied the knot

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially married his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez, bringing nine years of their relationship to a new chapter with an intimate ceremony in Portugal.

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The Al Nassr superstar and Rodríguez tied the knot on August 11, 2026, exactly one year after announcing their engagement.

Ronaldo and Georgina finally say 'I do'

Ronaldo and Rodríguez were married in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, with their five children present for the occasion.

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The couple announced the news simultaneously on their Instagram accounts, sharing a photograph of their hands displaying matching gold wedding bands alongside the caption "C❤️G."

A representative for Ronaldo confirmed the marriage, saying: "Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were married today in a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, and are now officially husband and wife."

The intimate nature of the ceremony contrasted sharply with the intense speculation that had surrounded the couple's wedding plans in recent weeks.

Reports had previously suggested that Ronaldo and Rodríguez could marry at Funchal Cathedral in Madeira, prompting more than 2,000 fans to reportedly gather outside the church.

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However, the crowd had been misled by the rumours and accidentally turned up for the wedding of a local couple, Nicole and Fabio. The couple had also been forced to deal with a fake wedding invitation circulating online as speculation about their big day continued to grow.

How Ronaldo met Georgina Rodríguez

Ronaldo and Rodríguez first met in 2016 when the Argentine-Spanish model was working at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Rodríguez later revealed in her Netflix documentary Soy Georgina that their first meeting happened unexpectedly after she was asked to assist a VIP customer.

She had originally been preparing to leave work earlier that day but was asked to stay behind.

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Cristiano Ronaldo no longer a bachelor, as Georgina Rodriguez says Yes I do with massive diamond ring.

"I was finally able to leave the shop to go home three hours later than I should have and as I was getting ready to leave Cristiano came in with his eldest son and some friends," she recalled.

What began with an unexpected meeting at a Madrid fashion store eventually developed into one of football's most high-profile relationships.