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‘We have a problem’ - Maresca explains why Haaland may not be Man City captain

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 16:18 - 11 August 2026
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Haaland scores for Man City || Imago
Erling Haaland celebrates for Man City || Imago
Maresca revealed why Erling Haaland may not become Manchester City captain.
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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has revealed an unusual reason why Erling Haaland may not be considered for the club's vacant captaincy role following Bernardo Silva's departure.

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Man City new boss Maresca ||| Imago
Man City new boss Maresca ||| Imago

Rather than questioning the Norwegian striker's leadership qualities, Maresca pointed to his extraordinary ability to find the net.

Maresca's unusual captaincy rule

Maresca revealed that he implemented the same system during previous managerial spells at Leicester City and Chelsea.

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He said, “At Leicester and Chelsea, I had a rule that when we scored, the captain had to come to the bench for instructions and not celebrate.”

However, Haaland's prolific scoring record makes the arrangement considerably more complicated.

Maresca joked about the prospect of having to repeatedly call his captain away from goal celebrations.

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“But if he scores, then he can celebrate. If Erling is the captain, f*ing hell, we have a problem, can you imagine?”

Manchester City are currently looking for a new captain following Silva's departure.

Maresca indicated that several players are already part of the club's leadership group, but another name will eventually have to be added.

He added, “At the moment, we have three or four (captains) and we are missing one.”

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Manchester City will continue preparations for the new campaign with the Community Shield against Arsenal in Cardiff on Sunday.

City are scheduled to open their league campaign at home against Bournemouth on August 23.

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