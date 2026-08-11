We are sorry - NFF apologises to Tinubu after Super Falcons miss direct World Cup ticket

Super Falcons missed direct 2027 World Cup qualification after losing to Cameroon.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed its “deepest regrets” and apologised to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians after the Super Falcons failed to secure direct qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

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Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala

NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau issued the apology on behalf of the federation's Executive Committee, the Super Falcons and the wider Nigerian football family following the team's disappointing quarter-final defeat to Cameroon.

The Super Falcons, who entered the tournament as defending champions and Africa's most successful women's national team, were beaten 1-0 by the Indomitable Lionesses in the quarter-final.

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The result ended Nigeria's hopes of progressing directly to the 2027 World Cup through the WAFCON semi-finals.

NFF apologises to President Tinubu

In a statement from the NFF communication department, Gusau acknowledged the disappointment felt across the country after Nigeria failed to achieve the expected result.

The NFF president also issued a specific apology to President Tinubu, whose administration has provided significant support and rewards to Nigerian athletes.

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He said, “We recognise the disappointment this result has caused millions of Nigerians who passionately support and identify with the Super Falcons.

“We wish to extend a special and heartfelt apology to His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for this disappointment.

BREAKING!!!



NFF expresses regrets, apologises to President Tinubu, Nigerians over Women AFCON setback



The President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, on behalf of the NFF Executive Committee, the Super Falcons and the entire Nigerian football family,… pic.twitter.com/jOk9xVWqkf — OgaNlaMedia 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) August 11, 2026

“It is therefore with genuine humility and regret that we acknowledge that we have not been able to repay that confidence with the outcome expected at this stage of the competition.”

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The NFF also extended its apology to the National Assembly, the National Sports Commission, sponsors, stakeholders and supporters of the national team.

Millions of Nigerians had followed the Super Falcons throughout the tournament, particularly after the team recovered from a shock opening defeat to Malawi with victories over Zambia and Egypt.

World Cup dream is still alive

Despite missing out on automatic qualification, the NFF stressed that Nigeria's World Cup campaign is not over.

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The Super Falcons still have an opportunity to reach the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup through the remaining CAF play-off pathway.

The federation said the team is determined to secure one of the available CAF play-off places before attempting to qualify through the FIFA play-off tournament.