Advertisement

Super Falcons coach considers goalkeeper change ahead of South Africa clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:17 - 11 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Madugu revealed what could happen to Nnadozie after costly WAFCON error.
Advertisement

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has opened the door to a possible change in goal for Nigeria's World Cup play-in clash against South Africa following Chiamaka Nnadozie's costly error in the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.

Advertisement

Nigeria's hopes of defending their continental crown were ended by a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday.

The decisive moment arrived in the 19th minute, when Maeva Nyadjou's free-kick found its way into the Nigerian net after Nnadozie failed to keep it out.

Advertisement

The mistake proved particularly costly because Nigeria were unable to find an equaliser despite creating opportunities throughout the game.

Madugu considering his options

With Nigeria now facing South Africa in a decisive play-in fixture on Thursday, Madugu has admitted that changes could be made to his starting XI.

The goalkeeper position is among the areas being assessed by the Nigerian coaching staff.

Advertisement

Madugu said the entire team must be reviewed after the disappointing Cameroon result.

“It’s natural that when things like this happen, we have to do an overall assessment of the team,” Madugu told ESPN.

The coach explained that the technical staff is examining both the positives and negatives from the quarter-final before making decisions for the next match.

He added, “What went wrong, what we did well, where did we get it wrong. We have to do an overall assessment and see what we can do in the shortest possible time before the next game against South Africa. There’s nothing bad in exploring other players.”

Advertisement

Nigeria had entered the quarter-final hoping to continue their pursuit of an 11th WAFCON title, but Nyadjou's free-kick gave Cameroon an early advantage.

Nigeria's attention has immediately shifted toward Thursday's play-in match against South Africa.

The fixture carries enormous importance because the winner will continue along the qualification route for the 2027 Women's World Cup, while defeat would leave the Super Falcons facing the prospect of missing the global tournament.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
‘We will put in more effort’ - Super Falcons legend Oshoala calls for support after Cameroon defeat
Super Falcons
11.08.2026
‘We will put in more effort’ - Super Falcons legend Oshoala calls for support after Cameroon defeat
Black Tuesday in NPFL as Katsina United player dies during friendly
Football
11.08.2026
Black Tuesday in NPFL as Katsina United player dies during friendly
Haaland scores for Man City || Imago
Premier League
11.08.2026
‘We have a problem’ - Maresca explains why Haaland may not be Man City captain
What South Africa must do to beat Super Falcons - Banyana Banyana defender reveals
Super Falcons
11.08.2026
What South Africa must do to beat Super Falcons - Banyana Banyana defender reveals
Enzo Maresca claims talented winger made ‘right choice’ rejecting Arsenal
Football
11.08.2026
Enzo Maresca claims talented winger made ‘right choice’ rejecting Arsenal
We are sorry - NFF apologises to Tinubu after Super Falcons miss direct World Cup ticket
Super Falcons
11.08.2026
We are sorry - NFF apologises to Tinubu after Super Falcons miss direct World Cup ticket