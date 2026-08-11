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Man United legend Scholes tells Red Devils to sign 'Clown' who helped Messi win World Cup

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:24 - 11 August 2026
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Former England and Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has asked the club to make a daring addition
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Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged his former club to hijack Atletico Madrid's move for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero.

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Despite describing the Argentina defender as a "nutcase" and "absolute clown", Scholes believes the World Cup winner could bring the aggression and personality United need at centre-back.

Scholes wants United to hijack Romero deal

Romero is expected to leave Tottenham this summer, with Atletico Madrid and Arsenal reportedly in eyeing a deal worth around £34 million. However, Scholes believes Manchester United should consider stepping in and beating Atletico to the Argentina international's signature.

"This is one you might laugh at. Cristian Romero from Tottenham," Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast. I know it might sound stupid, but I just think... I like him. I think he's a nutcase. He's a very good defender that does some stupid things. He is an absolute clown."

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Despite his criticism, the former United midfielder clearly sees qualities that could make Romero an attractive signing. Scholes believes manager Michael Carrick could help bring more discipline to the defender's game.

"But I think if someone could get hold of him, like Michael Carrick, who is very calm and relaxed, he might be able to [help him]," he added.

The former England international also believes Romero's personality could make him a fan favourite at Old Trafford, adding, “He seems like a bit of a cult hero defender, really. I know it might sound strange, but I think the fans at Old Trafford would like him."

United urged to strengthen at centre-back

Romero's trophy cabinet is another reason Scholes believes United should consider the move. The 28-year-old has won the World Cup, two Copa America titles and the Europa League with Tottenham, while his potential £30-40 million price tag could make him an attractive option.

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"I think centre-half is probably the biggest [area that needs addressing]," Scholes said.

United already have Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martinez competing for places in central defence. However, Scholes believes injuries and inexperience mean the position still requires reinforcement if United want to challenge near the top of the Premier League.

"Centre-half is a position they need to address if they are going to be challenging towards the top end [of the league]," he concluded.

Romero's potential move to Atletico could therefore leave United with a decision to make, particularly if Carrick agrees with Scholes that the controversial Tottenham captain's aggression could be turned into an asset at Old Trafford.

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