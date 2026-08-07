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Tottenham shut door on Arsenal's shocking move for captain Cristian Romero

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:22 - 07 August 2026
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Tottenham shut door on Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur have firmly shut the door on any possibility of selling captain Cristian Romero to their North London rivals, Arsenal, this summer.
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Arsenal's interest in Romero stemmed from a significant injury blow to their key defender, William Saliba. 

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The French international is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a serious back problem sustained during the World Cup, prompting the Gunners to seek high-calibre defensive reinforcements.

The Gunners have been in the market for a defender, with Ezri Konsa also considered a target this summer.

Spurs refuse to deal with Arsenal

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Arsenal have made a surprise inquiry for the Argentine defender but were met with a swift and decisive rejection.

However, sources confirm that Tottenham are completely unwilling to entertain any offers from Arsenal. 

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero || Credit: Imago
Tottenham defender Cristian Romero || Credit: Imago

The club has made it clear that they will not conduct business with their fiercest rivals under any circumstances, effectively ending any chance of a cross-London switch for the 28-year-old.

Before their approach for Romero, they reportedly had a bid rejected for Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, with Villa demanding a fee in the region of £60 million for the England international.

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Following Tottenham's firm stance, a move abroad now appears to be the most probable outcome for Romero. 

Atletico Madrid have reportedly renewed their long-standing interest in the defender and are considered a strong contender for his signature.

Saliba out for a long term || Imago
Saliba out for a long term || Imago
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While a move to Arsenal is off the table, Tottenham remain open to selling Romero to a foreign club. 

Spurs have already accepted a €40 million (£34m) offer from Serie A giants Inter Milan. However, the deal has stalled as Romero has yet to agree on personal terms with the Italian club.

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