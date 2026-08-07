Tottenham shut door on Arsenal's shocking move for captain Cristian Romero
Arsenal's interest in Romero stemmed from a significant injury blow to their key defender, William Saliba.
The French international is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a serious back problem sustained during the World Cup, prompting the Gunners to seek high-calibre defensive reinforcements.
The Gunners have been in the market for a defender, with Ezri Konsa also considered a target this summer.
Spurs refuse to deal with Arsenal
Arsenal have made a surprise inquiry for the Argentine defender but were met with a swift and decisive rejection.
However, sources confirm that Tottenham are completely unwilling to entertain any offers from Arsenal.
The club has made it clear that they will not conduct business with their fiercest rivals under any circumstances, effectively ending any chance of a cross-London switch for the 28-year-old.
Before their approach for Romero, they reportedly had a bid rejected for Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, with Villa demanding a fee in the region of £60 million for the England international.
Following Tottenham's firm stance, a move abroad now appears to be the most probable outcome for Romero.
Atletico Madrid have reportedly renewed their long-standing interest in the defender and are considered a strong contender for his signature.
While a move to Arsenal is off the table, Tottenham remain open to selling Romero to a foreign club.
Spurs have already accepted a €40 million (£34m) offer from Serie A giants Inter Milan. However, the deal has stalled as Romero has yet to agree on personal terms with the Italian club.