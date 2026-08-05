What Tottenham's reported £125m double swoop means for Victor Osimhen

Premier League side Tottenham are reportedly preparing a double transfer swoop as Roberto De Zerbi continues his squad rebuild.

Tottenham are preparing an ambitious £125 million double bid for Manchester City winger Savinho and Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After rebuilding their defence and midfield, Spurs are now targeting a major overhaul of their attack ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi (Photo Credit: Statmandave/X)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Savinho.

The Brazilian winger has formally requested a transfer from Manchester City to play under head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Talks between the two clubs are progressing, with City holding out for their full £60 million valuation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New: Tottenham are interested in Nicolas Jackson. Chelsea's striker also admired by Aston Villa and others. #CFC valuation £65m. Story: https://t.co/TPitv28Wdj — Kieran Gill (@kierangill_DM) August 4, 2026

Tottenham move for Jackson after Osimhen links

As De Zerbi continues to strengthen his attack, Spurs’ next target appears to be Chelsea’s Jackson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen was caged by Monza and Venezia.

Tottenham are willing to spend up to £65 million on the Senegal international, in a development that comes days after the north London side were linked with Nigeria and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Spurs reportedly contacted Osimhen’s representatives, but now appear to have pivoted towards Jackson as an alternative.

Osimhen has been on the radar of several of Europe’s top clubs, including Chelsea, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement