INEOS, are you mad? — Angry Man United fans attack owners over shocking €4m transfer move

The United player has been cleared to fly out for a medical after a low-ball loan agreement featuring a laughable €4 million buy option was accepted. Here is the full breakdown of the fan backlash.

A furious meltdown has completely engulfed the Manchester United community after club owners INEOS sanctioned a ridiculously cheap European transfer that has left supporters questioning the hierarchy's sanity.

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According to a breaking report from transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Spanish LaLiga outfit Celta Vigo have successfully finalised an agreement to sign United's 28-year-old backup goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir.

The deal has been given the famous 'Here we go' stamp, with the club officially authorising the Turkish international to fly out immediately for his medical evaluation and contract signing.

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However, it is the financial framework of the deal that has sent United fans into absolute overdrive and calling out the club owners.

🚨🔵⚪️ Celta Vigo have agreed deal with Man United to sign Altay Bayindir as new goalkeeper, here we go! 🇹🇷



Understand it’s a loan move with €4m buy option, fee subject to changes based on appearances.



Bayindir, authorized to travel for medical and contract signing by #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/zlBYl7hVsE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2026

The transaction has been packaged as an initial loan move featuring a shockingly low €4 million buy option, with the final fee subject to minor changes based on his future first-team appearances in Spain.

MEGA TRANSFER BREAKING: While INEOS face heavy criticism over their fire-sale tactics, read how Premier League champions Arsenal just wrapped up a staggering £75m deal for Bruno Guimaraes.

"INEOS Are You Mad?" — Supporters Demolish Board Online

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The confirmation of Bayindir's exit arrived hot on the heels of rival clubs pulling off premium, multi-million-pound business elsewhere in the league.

The massive contrast in transfer negotiation skills saw United's digital space descend into total anarchy.

Man United and Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir | IMAGO

“INEOS ARE YOU MAAAAAAD?” one completely unhinged supporter screamed on X.

“A loan? With a buy option of just €4m? Surely we could have done significantly better than this rubbish?” another fan questioned fiercely.

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“4 million what?! Why do Manchester United always sell their players for absolute pennies compared to other top-flight clubs?” an angry supporter demanded to know.

“Well, I seriously don’t know who makes these decisions at United anymore. Or are they just doing it to get rid of these players at all costs?” another regular visitor added bitterly.

United fans slam INEOS over Bayindir deal

AFROBEATS LIFESTYLE: Before checking out Bayindir's medical schedule in Spain, watch the viral video of Victor Osimhen completely losing his mind to Asake's latest track on holiday.

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The End of a Frustrating Old Trafford Journey

The 28-year-old goalkeeper originally arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2023 following a high-profile move from Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahce.

However, his tenure in Manchester was plagued by a complete lack of game time, with the shot-stopper restricted to a meager 17 appearances across all competitions during his three-year spell.

While offloading squad depth clears up space on the wage bill, the heavily compromised price tag secured by INEOS has left a deeply sour taste in the mouths of loyal homepage followers ahead of the brand-new campaign.

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