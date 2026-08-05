You must sign Osimhen — Barcelona legend Iniesta gives club honest advice
Osimhen has developed into one of the most lethal strikers in world football over the last 4 years, with several top European clubs linked with the Nigerian.
Barcelona, who are desperate for a new striker, are no different, and their interest has been ongoing for several months, especially since Robert Lewandowski's departure.
According to Spanish outlet Diario SPORT, the Catalan giants monitored Osimhen’s situation at Galatasaray for several weeks.
However, they have now ruled out a move. The main obstacles are the Nigerian’s high wage demands, reported at around €15 million net per season plus bonuses and image rights, and the significant transfer fee Galatasaray would demand.
Barcelona have already signed Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon this summer, but a natural centre-forward remains a priority.
Their preferred target is still Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez, though negotiations have so far proved difficult.
Andres Iniesta picks Osimhen as perfect striker for Barcelona
Speaking about Barcelona's need for a guaranteed goalscorer, Iniesta said via NTV Spor.
“I don’t think Atlético Madrid will let Julián Álvarez go. I would suggest they sign Victor Osimhen.
“He is a fantastic goalscorer and one of the best replacements for Robert Lewandowski.”
Despite the legendary midfielder’s endorsement, Barcelona appear unwilling to stretch their wage structure for the 27-year-old, who has scored 59 goals in 74 appearances since joining Galatasaray.