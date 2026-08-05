You must sign Osimhen — Barcelona legend Iniesta gives club honest advice

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has advised the Spanish giants to pursue a move for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has developed into one of the most lethal strikers in world football over the last 4 years, with several top European clubs linked with the Nigerian.

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According to Spanish outlet Diario SPORT, the Catalan giants monitored Osimhen’s situation at Galatasaray for several weeks.

However, they have now ruled out a move. The main obstacles are the Nigerian’s high wage demands, reported at around €15 million net per season plus bonuses and image rights, and the significant transfer fee Galatasaray would demand.

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Barcelona have already signed Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon this summer, but a natural centre-forward remains a priority.

Their preferred target is still Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez, though negotiations have so far proved difficult.

Andres Iniesta picks Osimhen as perfect striker for Barcelona

Speaking about Barcelona's need for a guaranteed goalscorer, Iniesta said via NTV Spor.

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Andres Iniesta. Photo. Imago

“I don’t think Atlético Madrid will let Julián Álvarez go. I would suggest they sign Victor Osimhen.

“He is a fantastic goalscorer and one of the best replacements for Robert Lewandowski.”

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