'One of the best in the world' — Osimhen hailed by Galatasaray teammate

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has been hailed as one of the best in the World by a Galatasaray teammate

Galatasaray captain Abdülkerim Bardakcı has lauded the immense contribution of his teammate Victor Osimhen, specifically highlighting his extraordinary work ethic without the ball.

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As the club heads into its final Süper Lig match, the newly crowned champions boast the league’s finest defensive record.

Osimhen helps defense and attack

While Osimhen’s attacking metrics are undeniably elite, with the forward tallying 22 goals and registering 8 assists this term, his tactical commitment extends far beyond the final third.

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The Nigeria international has earned widespread acclaim for his relentless pressing, tireless work rate, and consistent willingness to track back.

His physical presence and aerial dominance allow him to systematically disrupt opposition build-up before it can endanger the backline.

In statements relayed by Ege de SonSöz, the Galatasaray skipper stated, "Defense starts from the forwards. Osimhen is one of the best in the world in this area."

He further added, "Yunus and Gabi (Sara) often accompany Osimhen in pressing and relieve the pressure on the defense. Thanks to Osimhen's pressure on the opponent, the ball often doesn't come to us…"

Osimhen's striking defensive metrics

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Osimhen’s elite off-the-ball dedication is fully mirrored by his underlying statistics from the 2025–26 campaign.

Far from being a passive figure when possession is lost, the Super Eagles star recorded impressive defensive interventions to anchor his team's high-pressing model.

Over the course of the season, the forward posted averages of 0.3 interceptions, 0.8 clearances, and 0.6 tackles per match.

Additionally, his intense defensive application enabled him to win possession in the final third once per game, while securing an average of two total ball recoveries per match.