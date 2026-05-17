Roy Keane slams Nigerian-eligible star for Michael Jackson dance

Former Manchester United defensive midfielder Roy Keane criticised William Osula for his celebration against West Ham.

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Osula’s Michael Jackson dance

After scoring in Newcastle’s 3-1 victory over West Ham United, the 22-year-old striker donned a sparkly white glove and performed a choreographed sequence next to the St. James' Park corner flag, complete with Jackson's iconic leg kick.

While the home faithful delighted in the eccentric display, which was reportedly a light-hearted nod to social media comments comparing his afro to a young Michael Jackson after he won the club's Player of the Month award for April, Keane was thoroughly unimpressed by the professionalism of the antics.

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Speaking as a pundit at half-time, Keane bluntly stated: "He can move, the kid, but time and a place. He can do that in a nightclub tonight in Newcastle."

William Osula vs. West Ham (H)



Tottenham Legend.pic.twitter.com/pURUVbj9x8 — ™️ (@Mastrigt_) May 17, 2026

A clinical brace pushes West Ham to the brink.

Despite Keane's harsh verdict regarding his celebration, Osula's impact on the pitch completely dictated the match and severely worsened West Ham's desperate survival chances.

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The Denmark youth international, who is also eligible to represent the Nigerian national team, delivered a highly clinical performance by netting a brilliant brace with goals in the 19th and 65th minutes.