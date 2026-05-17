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Roy Keane slams Nigerian-eligible star for Michael Jackson dance

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:30 - 17 May 2026
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Roy Keane || Imago
Roy Keane || Imago
Former Manchester United defensive midfielder Roy Keane criticised William Osula for his celebration against West Ham.
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Manchester United legend Roy Keane has delivered a critique of William Osula after the Newcastle United forward celebrated with a theatrical, Michael Jackson-inspired dance routine during a Premier League clash. 

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Osula’s Michael Jackson dance 

After scoring in Newcastle’s 3-1 victory over West Ham United, the 22-year-old striker donned a sparkly white glove and performed a choreographed sequence next to the St. James' Park corner flag, complete with Jackson's iconic leg kick. 

While the home faithful delighted in the eccentric display, which was reportedly a light-hearted nod to social media comments comparing his afro to a young Michael Jackson after he won the club's Player of the Month award for April, Keane was thoroughly unimpressed by the professionalism of the antics. 

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Speaking as a pundit at half-time, Keane bluntly stated: "He can move, the kid, but time and a place. He can do that in a nightclub tonight in Newcastle."

A clinical brace pushes West Ham to the brink.

Despite Keane's harsh verdict regarding his celebration, Osula's impact on the pitch completely dictated the match and severely worsened West Ham's desperate survival chances. 

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The Denmark youth international, who is also eligible to represent the Nigerian national team, delivered a highly clinical performance by netting a brilliant brace with goals in the 19th and 65th minutes. 

This dominant display brought his tally to seven goals for the Premier League season and served as a testament to his recent form under Eddie Howe.

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