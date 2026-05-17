Fulham boss slams 'zero impact' Chukwueze

Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze was criticised for a lack of impact in Fulham's recent disappointing draw

Fulham manager Marco Silva has criticised the lack of impact from his substitutes following his side's disappointing second-half display in their 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

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The Portuguese tactician specifically singled out his attacking replacements, including Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze, after a toothless finish to the match.

Dismal second-half performance condemns Fulham to draw

Chukwueze, who joined Fulham on loan from AC Milan, started the match on the bench and replaced former Manchester City midfielder Oscar Bobb in the closing stages.

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However, the Super Eagles winger failed to register a shot on target or complete a successful dribble, leaving Silva baffled by the team's sudden drop in quality.

"Probably one of the worst second halves from us this season," Silva stated via Fulham's official website. "For me, it is difficult to find a reason for that. We tried everything from the bench."

Silva disappointed with Fulham’s substitutes

The manager explained that the late tactical changes were engineered to secure a winning goal, but the execution fell completely flat.

Silva voiced his frustration regarding the lack of urgency from his offensive reinforcements, noting that the team finished the match with a heavily rotated forward line that failed to trouble the opposition.

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"Apart from Kevin at halftime, we finished the game with Chukwueze, Harry Wilson, Raul, Josh King as well but the reality is the impact was not there at all," the boss lamented.

He concluded his assessment with a stark reality check regarding the final minutes, adding, "Zero impact from the changes and it can happen in some moments of the game."