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Osimhen's Galatsaray miss out as Manchester City star nears Juventus move

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:51 - 17 May 2026
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Glatasaray's hopes of adding another star name to the likes of Victor Osimhen currently hang by a thread
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Juventus are keenly awaiting a response from Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is set to leave the English champions as a free agent at the end of the season.

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According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, the Bianconeri have firmly placed themselves in pole position to secure the signature of the 31-year-old playmaker, despite fierce competition from Barcelona and Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray.

Bernardo Silva keen for pre-World Cup resolution

The Portuguese international is eager to finalise his next career move quickly to avoid any lingering distractions ahead of the upcoming global showpiece.

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Silva has stated that he wants to resolve his future before the World Cup, ensuring his focus remains solely on the tournament.

For Juventus, timing is everything, and the Italian giants are moving rapidly to wrap up negotiations before the international squads convene.

A crucial factor in their pitch is that the Old Lady is on the verge of officially securing a place in the Champions League next season, which is seen as key to luring the decorated midfielder to Turin.

Spalletti's personal push for Bernardo Silva

To sweeten the deal, the Italian powerhouse has already put forward a highly lucrative financial package to convince the City star.

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Juventus have tabled a firm two-year offer worth €8 million per season until 2028, which also includes a conditional option to extend the stay for an additional year.

Head coach Luciano Spalletti has been personally involved in negotiations to persuade Silva to move to Turin, using his tactical vision to show the midfielder how he would anchor the squad.

This aggressive pursuit leaves rival suitors like Galatasaray facing a massive disappointment, as the Turkish side looks poised to miss out on adding another world-class name alongside Osimhen to their star-studded ranks.

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