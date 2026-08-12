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Osimhen too powerful — Galatasaray still favourites despite Salah, Nunez, Onuachu trio

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:07 - 12 August 2026
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Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray remain favourites to win the Turkish Super Lig despite several emerging challengers for the title.
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Osimhen’s influence reigns supreme, and he is backed to lead Gala to another league title, his third in three seasons in Turkey.

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However, it will not be straightforward, as the chasing pack have significantly strengthened, creating what should be an exciting title race in the 2026-27 season.

Trabzonspor have made the loudest statement of the summer by adding Mohamed Salah and closing in on Darwin Núnez as a partner for Paul Onuachu.

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The towering Nigerian enjoyed a superb 2025-26 campaign, finishing as joint-top scorer with 22 Süper Lig goals and contributing four more in the Turkish Cup as Trabzonspor lifted the trophy.

Pairing him with Salah’s creativity and Núnez’s speed and power should create the league's best attack, at least on paper.

Fenerbahçe have also been busy, bringing in Mason Greenwood and Romelu Lukaku to boost their attacking options.

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Osimhen's Galatasaray backed to win Turkish league again

Yet the bookmakers remain unconvinced. According to Sportingbet, Galatasaray sit as clear favourites at 2.00, with Fenerbahçe next at 2.75.

Beşiktaş are priced at 7.00 while Trabzonspor, despite their star-studded arrivals, are outsiders at 12.00.

Osimhen’s relentless goalscoring record (59 goals in 74 games) and Galatasaray’s established squad depth continue to give them the edge.

The Nigerian has been the dominant force in Turkish football since his arrival, and even the combined threat of Salah, Núñez and Onuachu may not be enough to dethrone him just yet.

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