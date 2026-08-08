He can score more goals - Ex-Trabzonspor star reveals how Salah will help Onuachu

Former Trabzonspor star believes Mohamed Salah’s arrival will create more space for Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu to score goals.

Former Trabzonspor forward Emre Gural believes Mohamed Salah’s arrival at the Turkish club could boost the goalscoring output of Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu.

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SPORT NEWS: Aug 8th, 2026



Salah will help Onuachu score more goals’



Salah Arrival Could Boost Onuachu’s Goals, Says Güral



Former Trabzonspor striker Emre Güral believes Paul Onuachu could score even more goals following Mohamed Salah’s arrival at the Turkish club.



Güral said… pic.twitter.com/Sp9coiAqBE — torchlightnews (@torchlightnews_) August 8, 2026

Gural expects Salah’s reputation and attacking quality to attract greater attention from opposition defenders, creating additional space for Onuachu to exploit in the final third.

“Paul Onuachu will now receive the ball in a much different way and find himself in different positions,” Güral told Turkiyegazetesi.

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He added, “Onuachu will create more space because the opposing team’s players will focus on Mohamed Salah. Onuachu is a very good striker with consistent goal-scoring ability.”

Salah could open up space for Onuachu

According to Gural, the presence of a player of Salah’s calibre will force opposing teams to adjust their defensive plans, potentially leaving Onuachu with more opportunities around the penalty area.

He added, “If he finds a little more space thanks to Salah, he can score many different goals. A player like Salah is a plus for any team. When Salah attacks, the opposition will be forced to take precautions.”

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Gural believes that defensive attention directed toward Salah could benefit other attacking players, particularly Onuachu.

“If they focus on Salah, players like Onuachu will find more space,” he explained.

Onuachu will enter the new campaign with considerable momentum after enjoying an impressive 2025/26 season.

The Nigeria international scored 26 goals during the campaign, finishing as one of the Turkish Süper Lig's joint-leading scorers.