Advertisement

Bet of the Day: Today’s Best Trusted Betting Picks for the Weekend

Adesoji Michael
Adesoji Michael 06:28 - 08 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
FREE EXPERT TIPS
Advertisement
Betting tips for Today
TIMELEAGUEFIXTURESTIPSBET
19:30 ITA Ascoli Calcio 1898 v Potenza Calcio Home 1UP BET NOW
19:00 NL PSV Eindhoven v Fortuna Sittard Home 2UP BET NOW
20:00 NL Alkmaar v ADO Den Haag Over 1.5 BET NOW
15:00 ENG Burnley v Notts County Over 1.5 BET NOW
15:00 ENG Cardiff City v Swindon Town Home 2UP BET NOW
17:30 ENG Colchester United v Southampton Away 2UP BET NOW
19:45 BEL St. Truidense VV v Lommel SK Over 1.5 BET NOW
15:00 NOR Viking FK v Sarpsborg 08 Home 2UP BET NOW
Advertisement
GET FREE BETTING TIPS ON TELEGRAM
Advertisement
FAQ

Bet of the day — frequently asked questions

The Bet of the Day is a daily betting feature on Pulse Sports Nigeria where our experts select the most reliable and well-researched betting picks of the day across football and other top sports. Each pick is carefully analysed to give you the best possible chance of winning.
A fresh Bet of the Day is published every day, typically in the morning before the day's key fixtures kick off. This ensures you always have enough time to review the picks and place your bets before matches begin. Bookmark the Bet of the Day page and check back daily.
Our analysts study a wide range of factors before making a pick — including team form, head-to-head records, injury news, home/away performance, and market odds. Only picks that meet our confidence threshold are published, so you're always getting selections backed by solid reasoning, not guesswork.
Our picks primarily focus on football's biggest leagues — including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and the UEFA Champions League — as well as NPFL fixtures. Depending on the day's schedule, we may also include picks from other sports and continental competitions for maximum value.
Yes, completely free. All Bet of the Day content on Pulse Sports is published openly — no subscription, no registration required. Simply visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day and access today's picks instantly, every single day.
No. Sports betting always carries risk, and no tip — no matter how well-researched — can be guaranteed to win. Our Bet of the Day is designed to inform and support your decision-making, not to replace it. Always bet responsibly, within your means, and never chase losses. If betting is causing you distress, seek help from a responsible gambling organisation.

Have more questions? Visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Data exposes a shocking Alex Iwobi reality as Arsenal complete £75m Bruno Guimaraes deal
Football
08.08.2026
Data exposes a shocking Alex Iwobi reality as Arsenal complete £75m Bruno Guimaraes deal
Nigeria international’s European nightmare deepens as bench role continues despite dumping former club for £17 million
Super Eagles
08.08.2026
Nigeria international’s European nightmare deepens as bench role continues despite dumping former club for £17 million
Yildiz ready to force Juventus' hand
Football
08.08.2026
Transfer news: Yildiz ready to force Juventus' hand and push for Arsenal move
Arsenal deal for Guimaraes hits snag
Premier League
08.08.2026
Arsenal deal for Guimaraes hits snag as Gunners delay announcment
Arsenal make move to hijack Barcola’s deal
Football
08.08.2026
Arsenal make move to hijack Barcola’s deal from Liverpool after Vinicius Jr's setback
Super Falcons star outlines key fixes to defensive woes
Super Falcons
08.08.2026
‘Just the smaller details’ - Super Falcons star outlines key fixes to defensive woes