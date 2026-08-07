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Manchester City plot sale of midfielder named after Super Eagles legend

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:15 - 07 August 2026
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Premier League giants Manchester City are ready to cash in on their Dutch midfielder
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Manchester City are reportedly willing to part ways with Tijjani Reijnders just one year after signing the Dutch midfielder from AC Milan.

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The 27-year-old has attracted interest from several clubs, with City believed to have placed a £55 million valuation on a player who initially made an impressive start at the Etihad Stadium.

City ready to cash in on Reijnders

According to the Daily Mail, Reijnders is now more likely to leave Manchester City this summer than midfielders such as Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez.

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The Netherlands international, who was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida, joined City from Milan for around £46 million last summer and quickly showed why Pep Guardiola's side were prepared to invest heavily in his services.

Reijnders enjoyed a bright start to life in England, but his influence gradually diminished as the campaign progressed.

The midfielder struggled to maintain his place in Guardiola's preferred lineup and was left as an unused substitute in six of City's final eight Premier League matches of the season.

That drop in playing time has now raised questions over his future, with City reportedly prepared to listen to offers.

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Galatasaray interested

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Reijnders' availability could attract significant interest, with Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United reportedly among the clubs monitoring his situation.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are also said to be interested in the midfielder, potentially adding another option for City if they decide to push ahead with a sale.

The reported £55 million asking price would allow City to recover more than the £46 million they paid Milan last year, although it remains to be seen whether any interested club will meet that valuation.

Manchester City are undergoing another period of midfield reshaping, with Rodri's future also uncertain amid reported interest from Barcelona.

Reijnders' departure could therefore create further space in the squad while giving City additional funds to strengthen elsewhere. For the Dutchman, meanwhile, a move could offer the opportunity to rediscover the consistency and regular starting role that made him such an attractive signing only 12 months ago.

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