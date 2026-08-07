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Premier League side reject Manchester United approach for top target

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:48 - 07 August 2026
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Manchester United have reportedly received an unfavourable response in pursuit of a coveted target.
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Manchester United's frantic search for defensive reinforcements has hit a major roadblock after Newcastle United decisively rebuffed their formal enquiry for left-back Lewis Hall.

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​The Premier League giants are in dire need of fresh options on the left side of their defence following the recent departure of Tyrell Malacia, who exited Old Trafford as a free agent.

​Lewis Hall declared untouchable at St James' Park

​Old Trafford executives recently contacted their Tyneside counterparts to explore a potential transfer, only to be bluntly informed that the 21-year-old England international is strictly not for sale.

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​Reports indicate that the Magpies view the defender as an untouchable asset and have refused to entertain any negotiations regarding his signature.

​Newcastle have already lost multiple influential figures throughout this tumultuous summer transfer window and are therefore incredibly reluctant to sanction any further high-profile departures.

​Instead, the Tyneside hierarchy is fully determined to build their long-term sporting project around a young, dynamic British core that prominently features both Hall and right-back Tino Livramento.

​Manchester United to explore alternative transfer targets

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​This rejection arrives as a significant blow to United manager Michael Carrick, who had reportedly identified Hall as his primary defensive target to eventually succeed veteran Luke Shaw.

​The Red Devils are now being forced to pivot toward alternative candidates as they attempt to bolster their fragile backline before the rapidly approaching transfer deadline.

​Hall remains bound to Newcastle by a long-term contract that runs until the summer of 2029, which restricts any leverage Manchester United could have attempted to utilise to force a move.

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