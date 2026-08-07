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Barcelona ask for another Man United forward after rejecting Rashford

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:21 - 07 August 2026
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Michael Carrick || Imago
Michael Carrick || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Manchester United have reportedly received multiple enquiries about their young forward.
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Manchester United have unequivocally informed European heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona (who turned down a move for Rashford), and Bayern Munich that striker Benjamin Šeško is not for sale under any circumstances this summer.

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​The Premier League giants delivered an immediate and crystal-clear response after all three clubs reportedly made enquiries through intermediaries regarding the 23-year-old's availability.

​Benjamin Šeško shining under Michael Carrick

​According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, the Manchester United hierarchy views the Slovenian international as a completely non-negotiable asset in the current transfer market.

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​The club's executives and head coach Michael Carrick consider the £74 million signing to be a vital cornerstone of their future attacking plans.

​After initially struggling to impress the Old Trafford faithful following his blockbuster arrival from Leipzig, the towering centre-forward experienced a dramatic resurgence in the latter half of the 2025/26 campaign.

​Following Carrick's managerial appointment in January 2026, Šeško emphatically rediscovered his goalscoring touch, rattling in 10 goals across his final 15 matches of the season.

​The Red Devils are reportedly focused on acquiring additional offensive reinforcements to support and develop the young striker, rather than seeking a replacement.

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​Joshua Zirkzee heading toward an Old Trafford exit

​While Šeško's immediate future is completely secure, his teammate Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly been made available for a summer transfer.

​The 25-year-old Dutch forward has struggled to adapt to English football, netting just five Premier League goals in 56 appearances since arriving from Bologna.

​Reports suggest that Zirkzee has already said yes to a potential move to Italian giants Juventus, as the Turin club actively explores a deal to bring him back to Serie A.

​As a direct result of Zirkzee's uncertain future, Manchester United are actively scanning the transfer market for another experienced attacker to bolster their frontline depth.

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