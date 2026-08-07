Barcelona ask for another Man United forward after rejecting Rashford

Manchester United have reportedly received multiple enquiries about their young forward.

Manchester United have unequivocally informed European heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona (who turned down a move for Rashford), and Bayern Munich that striker Benjamin Šeško is not for sale under any circumstances this summer.

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​The Premier League giants delivered an immediate and crystal-clear response after all three clubs reportedly made enquiries through intermediaries regarding the 23-year-old's availability.

​Benjamin Šeško shining under Michael Carrick

​According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, the Manchester United hierarchy views the Slovenian international as a completely non-negotiable asset in the current transfer market.

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​The club's executives and head coach Michael Carrick consider the £74 million signing to be a vital cornerstone of their future attacking plans.

​After initially struggling to impress the Old Trafford faithful following his blockbuster arrival from Leipzig, the towering centre-forward experienced a dramatic resurgence in the latter half of the 2025/26 campaign.

​Following Carrick's managerial appointment in January 2026, Šeško emphatically rediscovered his goalscoring touch, rattling in 10 goals across his final 15 matches of the season.

​The Red Devils are reportedly focused on acquiring additional offensive reinforcements to support and develop the young striker, rather than seeking a replacement.

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​Joshua Zirkzee heading toward an Old Trafford exit

​While Šeško's immediate future is completely secure, his teammate Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly been made available for a summer transfer.

​The 25-year-old Dutch forward has struggled to adapt to English football, netting just five Premier League goals in 56 appearances since arriving from Bologna.

​Reports suggest that Zirkzee has already said yes to a potential move to Italian giants Juventus, as the Turin club actively explores a deal to bring him back to Serie A.