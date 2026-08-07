Thiago to Barcelona: Lionel provides clarity on whether his son will join La Masia

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi entertained a question about the sporting future of his son.

Former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has decisively shut down widespread speculation that his eldest son, Thiago, is preparing to join the club's famed La Masia academy.

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​The Argentine forward put an abrupt end to the rapidly spreading rumours during a brief exchange with a journalist ahead of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup clash against Atletico San Luis.

​Lionel Messi addresses Thiago’s future

​Reporter Bruno Vain intercepted the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as he was walking and delivered a straightforward question regarding his son's heavily debated future.

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​"Is Thiaguito leaving?"

​Without breaking his stride, the World Cup-winning captain delivered a blunt, one-word response that instantly crushed the growing transfer narrative.

​"No."

Will Thiago follow in his dad’s footsteps and join La Masia? 👀



Messi: “No.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/oMd70DnHjq — Diroh🇳🇬 (@AjibolaDan11886) August 7, 2026

​This denial confirms that the 13-year-old will continue his footballing development in the United States rather than returning to the city of his birth.

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​Thiago Messi forging his own path in Miami

​The rumours originally gained significant momentum because Thiago is now almost the exact same age that his father was when he famously relocated from Argentina to Catalonia to join Barcelona's youth setup.

​Instead of following that trajectory, the teenager is steadily progressing as a midfielder within the Inter Miami academy system, a team he formally joined in 2023.

​His father recently highlighted the clear stylistic differences between them during an interview with Simplemente Futbol, noting that Thiago prefers to dictate play rather than lead the attack.

Sons of Inter Miami stars Thiago Messi and Benjamín Suárez win the Easter International Cup.

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​"He's more thoughtful, more of an organiser, more of a midfielder."

​Despite currently residing in Florida, the Messi family has consistently maintained strong emotional ties to Spain, with the legendary forward previously stating his intention to return to live in Barcelona after retiring from professional football.

​La Masia remains globally recognised as one of the premier football academies in history, responsible for producing a legendary generation of Spanish and international talent.

​Messi is undoubtedly the academy's greatest ever graduate, having established an unmatched legacy during his iconic tenure with the senior team.