Advertisement

He wanted to move on - Newcastle director claims Guimaraes forced Arsenal transfer

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:03 - 07 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Newcastle director claims Guimaraes forced Arsenal transfer
Newcastle's sporting director, Ross Wilson, confirmed that selling Bruno Guimaraes was not in the club's summer plans but that the player's firm stance prompted a change in strategy.
Advertisement

The Magpies have agreed to sell their captain to Arsenal for £75 million after the Brazilian midfielder made an emotional request to leave the club.

Advertisement

The deal marks a significant blow for Newcastle, who had not planned to part with their influential skipper this summer. 

Reports suggest Guimaraes has already said his goodbyes to teammates and staff at Newcastle's pre-season training camp in Spain.

Wilson reveals reason for Guimaraes’ sale

Advertisement

Wilson claims the club's hand was forced when the 28-year-old tearfully informed the hierarchy of his desire for a new challenge. 

"What we had to weigh up was, very respectfully from Bruno with his behaviour towards us, very emotionally as well, he effectively told us he wanted to leave and move on," Wilson told the BBC.

Bruno Guimaraes for Newcastle || imago
Bruno Guimaraes for Newcastle || imago

"That doesn't mean he can go, but it certainly plays a part in what our thinking is when we hit a certain range of number," he added. 

"There's no part in saying it was part of our strategy and was in our thinking this summer—it wasn't. But we have got to be flexible and react to things that happen."

Advertisement

Guimaraes is the latest high-profile player to exit St James' Park in the last year, following the departures of Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer, and more recently, Sandro Tonali to Tottenham and Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

"You're dealing with very sophisticated actors on each side," Hopkinson stated. "That's what negotiation looks like. It's a fee that satisfies us. 

Newcastle's sporting director, Ross Wilson || imago
Newcastle's sporting director, Ross Wilson || imago
Advertisement

“If you want to put a merchandising spin on it, it's the highest fee for a player in that position at that age, and all those things come into play."

"Is it a good deal for Newcastle United? I believe it is, but Arsenal are getting a very special player and person. It's worked from a financial perspective for both sides."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Data exposes a shocking Alex Iwobi reality as Arsenal complete £75m Bruno Guimaraes deal
Football
08.08.2026
Data exposes a shocking Alex Iwobi reality as Arsenal complete £75m Bruno Guimaraes deal
Nigeria international’s European nightmare deepens as bench role continues despite dumping former club for £17 million
Super Eagles
08.08.2026
Nigeria international’s European nightmare deepens as bench role continues despite dumping former club for £17 million
Yildiz ready to force Juventus' hand
Football
08.08.2026
Transfer news: Yildiz ready to force Juventus' hand and push for Arsenal move
Arsenal deal for Guimaraes hits snag
Premier League
08.08.2026
Arsenal deal for Guimaraes hits snag as Gunners delay announcment
Arsenal make move to hijack Barcola’s deal
Football
08.08.2026
Arsenal make move to hijack Barcola’s deal from Liverpool after Vinicius Jr's setback
Super Falcons star outlines key fixes to defensive woes
Super Falcons
08.08.2026
‘Just the smaller details’ - Super Falcons star outlines key fixes to defensive woes