He wanted to move on - Newcastle director claims Guimaraes forced Arsenal transfer
The Magpies have agreed to sell their captain to Arsenal for £75 million after the Brazilian midfielder made an emotional request to leave the club.
The deal marks a significant blow for Newcastle, who had not planned to part with their influential skipper this summer.
Reports suggest Guimaraes has already said his goodbyes to teammates and staff at Newcastle's pre-season training camp in Spain.
Wilson reveals reason for Guimaraes’ sale
Wilson claims the club's hand was forced when the 28-year-old tearfully informed the hierarchy of his desire for a new challenge.
"What we had to weigh up was, very respectfully from Bruno with his behaviour towards us, very emotionally as well, he effectively told us he wanted to leave and move on," Wilson told the BBC.
"That doesn't mean he can go, but it certainly plays a part in what our thinking is when we hit a certain range of number," he added.
"There's no part in saying it was part of our strategy and was in our thinking this summer—it wasn't. But we have got to be flexible and react to things that happen."
Guimaraes is the latest high-profile player to exit St James' Park in the last year, following the departures of Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer, and more recently, Sandro Tonali to Tottenham and Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.
"You're dealing with very sophisticated actors on each side," Hopkinson stated. "That's what negotiation looks like. It's a fee that satisfies us.
“If you want to put a merchandising spin on it, it's the highest fee for a player in that position at that age, and all those things come into play."
"Is it a good deal for Newcastle United? I believe it is, but Arsenal are getting a very special player and person. It's worked from a financial perspective for both sides."