Ex-Man Utd star Diego Forlan lands prestigious coaching job

Former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan has been appointed as new head coach of two-time World Cup winners.

Forlán has been appointed head coach of the Uruguay national team, replacing Marcelo Bielsa following a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

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The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) confirmed the 47-year-old will take charge of both the senior side and the Under-20 team.

Forlan takes over as new Uruguay boss

Forlán, one of the country’s most iconic players, steps into the role after Bielsa’s side exited at the group stage with just two points, draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde followed by a defeat to eventual champions Spain.

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“It will mark the start of a new era, with one of the nation’s greatest idols once again taking centre stage,” the AUF said in a statement.

Diego Forlan has been appointed as the interim head coach for the Uruguayan national team 👔🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/4n98Y5mCpY — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 6, 2026

“His return reaffirms the AUF’s identity, ambition and commitment to a project that combines development, experience and a sense of belonging.”

Forlán scored 36 goals in 112 appearances for Uruguay, ranking third on the all-time list behind Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani. He won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2010 World Cup, where La Celeste reached the semi-finals, and was part of the side that lifted the 2011 Copa América.

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His coaching experience remains limited. He managed Peñarol for 11 matches in 2020 and later took charge of second-division side Atenas.

Despite the modest record, the AUF views him as the ideal figure to rebuild the national team’s identity and develop young talent.