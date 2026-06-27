Spain won’t make it — Lamine Yamal CAGED as Spain survive ‘pathetic’ Uruguay

Spain beat Uruguay 1-0 to win Group H, but Lamine Yamal was tightly marked throughout as Uruguay exited the World Cup in disappointment.

European giants Spain edged Uruguay 1-0 in a tense Group H finale at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the reigning European champions did not have everything their own way.

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Alex Baena’s first-half goal was enough to seal top spot in the group, while Uruguay’s exit was sealed in painful and chaotic fashion at Guadalajara Stadium.

Spain vs Uruguay: Lamine Yamal struggles

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The decisive moment arrived in the 42nd minute, when Marcos Llorente cut the ball back for Baena, whose low effort should have been routine for Fernando Muslera.

Instead, the veteran goalkeeper fumbled the shot into his own side netting, handing Spain the lead and sending Uruguay into panic before the interval.

Marcelo Bielsa responded ruthlessly at half-time, replacing Muslera with Sergio Rochet after a display that summed up Uruguay’s miserable group stage.

The pressure only intensified when captain Federico Valverde was also withdrawn in the 56th minute as La Celeste chased an equaliser that never looked likely to come.

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The penultimate day of the Group Stage ✔️#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 27, 2026

For Spain, the win was enough to finish as Group H winners, but the night also belonged to the story around Lamine Yamal.

The teenager was heavily restricted by Uruguay’s defence and struggled to influence the contest, finishing with 70% pass accuracy, one chance created, five successful dribbles from 12 attempts, no shots and just five touches in the Uruguay box.

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Uruguay’s frustration eventually spilled over in stoppage time when substitute Agustín Canobbio was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsí.

Spain also had chances to make the scoreline more comfortable, with Ferran Torres striking the crossbar in a one-on-one break late on, but the single goal was enough.

Spain finish as Group H winners! 🔝#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 27, 2026

Reactions: What they said

Bielsa did not hide his anger or disappointment afterwards. “I gave Uruguayan football nothing. This will be a reset moment,” he said, in a brutally honest assessment that underlined the scale of the failure.

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It was a brutal end to a tournament that had already exposed cracks in Uruguay’s campaign.

"PARA EL GERIATRICO"



Porque tras la PATETICA eliminación de Uruguay del Mundial, el por ahora DT Marcelo Bielsa, se mostró enojado al punto de gritarle a los periodistas que aguardaban para entrevistarlo. pic.twitter.com/9gvYsr9gZr — Tendencia Final (@TendenciaFinal) June 27, 2026

Uruguay’s exit also had wider consequences elsewhere in the tournament. Cape Verde, one of the competition’s surprise stories, drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia to finish second and continue their historic run, taking advantage of the ripple effect from Uruguay’s failure.

Fans were not shy in their reactions either. One wrote: “With all due respect, Marcelo Bielsa is past his sell by date. One common myth in today’s game is that he still has it. Burns through players/programmes and leaves them in rubble.”

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Spain won’t make it there, if Yamal is still struggling with fitness. — III (@Cerebrone) June 27, 2026

Another blasted the performance more directly, saying: “FOR THE NURSING HOME”, before adding that Uruguay’s “PATHETIC elimination” left Bielsa furious with journalists after the final whistle.

There was also concern for Spain’s injury list, with one reaction warning that “Spain won’t make it there, if Yamal is still struggling with fitness.”

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Another post pointed to the physical edge in the contest, saying Uruguay’s toughness had already left Spain without Nico Williams and Yeremi Pino, both of whom are expected to undergo medical tests.

Spain, though, will take the result and move on as group winners. Uruguay leave with far more questions than answers, and a bruising reminder that reputation alone is never enough at the World Cup.