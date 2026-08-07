Argentine FA backs Infantino amid FIFA governance crisis and abandoned World Cup proposal

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) have offered their full support to embattled FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The endorsement comes just after the collapse of a controversial $20 billion proposal to sell World Cup commercial rights.

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Infantino has been under intense pressure following the failure of the plan, which involved creating a new entity called FIFA Forward Enterprise.

The scheme drew widespread criticism, leading to calls for his resignation. On Wednesday, FIFA issued an apology for the significant errors made during the handling of the proposed private investment deal.

AFA commend FIFA

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AFA President Claudio Tapia praised FIFA for acknowledging its mistakes, stating that the process should have been managed differently from the beginning.

In an open letter to Infantino, Tapia expressed his association's backing for the FIFA chief's leadership.

Argentina FA president Chiqui Tapia

"On behalf of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and its Executive Committee, we write to you... to express our support for the work carried out over the last 10 years, which has centred on the development of football worldwide and institutional strength based on a clear, stable and transparent governance model," Tapia wrote.

"With respect to the recent events... we must acknowledge the administration's decision to withdraw a proposal which, from the outset, generated far more uncertainty than certainty within the football family," he continued.

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"That is why it is worth highlighting the acknowledgement of the mistakes made during that process and the apology expressed."

Tapia also lauded Infantino's tenure, crediting him with a "profound transformation" of world football's governing body and reaffirming his support for the Swiss administrator to continue in his role.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Infantino FIFA President || Imago

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"You are leading an administration that has brought about a profound transformation of FIFA, one that has opened the organisation's doors to all member associations and confederations," Tapia stated.

"In our view, this transformation was built on a model of transparent governance, respect for statutory structures and adherence to democratic procedures."