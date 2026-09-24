France would never let me be like Ronaldo — Mbaappe delares

Kylian Mbappe joked France would never let him play until 41 like Cristiano Ronaldo, praising the Portugal star's longevity while reflecting on his own career

Kylian Mbappe has joked that France would never allow him to continue playing international football until the age of 41 like Cristiano Ronaldo, despite admiring the Portuguese star’s extraordinary longevity.

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The France captain, who is already his country’s all-time leading scorer alongside Ronaldo’s status for Portugal, believes his international career is unlikely to last as long as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s.

Mbappe jokes about France retirement rules

Mbappe was asked whether he could follow Ronaldo’s example and continue representing France until he reaches 41, but his response suggested he expects the decision to be taken out of his hands long before then.

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"Can I play for France until 41 like Cristiano Ronaldo? We have to be honest, considering the country I play in, France would never let me play until I’m 41 (laughs)."

The 27-year-old has already established himself as one of the most important players in French football history, but he does not expect to replicate Ronaldo’s remarkable international longevity.

Mbappe, meanwhile, appears to have a different vision for the latter stages of his career, even though he recognises what Ronaldo has achieved.

Mbappe admires Ronaldo's remarkable longevity

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While joking about France’s stance, Mbappe admitted that Ronaldo’s career demonstrates what can be achieved when an elite athlete maintains the right physical and mental condition.

"But Cristiano shows that if you’re in good physical and mental shape, you can play at this high level for a long time. For me, however, I don’t think that will be the case."

There is already a remarkable amount of international history behind Mbappe despite his relatively young age.

The France captain has scored 66 goals in 106 appearances for Les Bleus, making him his nation’s all-time leading scorer. Ronaldo holds the equivalent record for Portugal and has continued adding to his tally well into his forties.

Mbappe helped France win the 2018 World Cup as a teenager before playing a starring role as they reached the 2022 final. He was also part of the France side that won the 2025 UEFA Nations League.

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