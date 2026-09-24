Mourinho's Prediction on Arteta Proving Correct

Mikel Arteta has reportedly agreed to a new contract with Arsenal after guiding the club to the Premier League title.

The agreement comes after a remarkable period of progress for the Spaniard, who took charge in December 2019.

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Arsenal (1.39) finally ended their 22-year wait for the championship in the 2025-26 season. They had finished runners-up in the previous three campaigns.

The new deal gives Mikel Arteta another long-term commitment from Arsenal. Reports say the agreement could keep him at the club until at least 2030.

His previous contract was due to expire at the end of the current season. The latest agreement therefore represents another show of confidence from the club's hierarchy.

Mourinho's Praise for Arteta in 2020

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Jose Mourinho's assessment of Arteta came during the early stages of the Spaniard's Arsenal tenure. Tottenham defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the north London derby on 6 December 2020.

However, Mourinho did not describe the match as a straightforward victory. Instead, he highlighted the organisation and tactical discipline shown by Arteta's team.

Mourinho specifically congratulated Arteta after the match. He said Arsenal had provided Tottenham with a difficult challenge.

The Portuguese manager also praised their tactical organisation and spirit. Most notably, he concluded: "They are a good team and he is a good coach."

Those comments carried weight because Arteta was still a relatively inexperienced manager. He had only been appointed by Arsenal in December 2019. At that stage, the club were struggling for consistency in the Premier League.

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Nevertheless, Mourinho identified qualities that could support Arteta's development. The comments therefore offer an interesting snapshot of how a rival manager viewed him at the time

Arsenal's Transformation Under Arteta

Arsenal's progress since that derby has been substantial. Arteta has gradually built a side capable of competing for major honours. The club's first Premier League title under him arrived in 2026. It was Arsenal's first championship since the 2003-04 season.

The title also represented the culmination of several seasons of progress. Arsenal finished second in three consecutive Premier League campaigns before finally going one better.

That sequence included a particularly narrow title race against Manchester City in 2023-24. The Gunners eventually secured the championship in the penultimate matchweek of the 2025-26 season.

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Arteta's achievements have consequently changed the conversation around his Arsenal tenure. Early discussions centred on whether the former midfielder could establish himself as a top-level manager.

Later debates focused on whether Arsenal could convert their progress into silverware. The 2025-26 campaign answered the latter question. Arsenal are now defending a Premier League title won under Arteta's management.

Mourinho's Prediction Takes on New Meaning

Mourinho did not explicitly predict in 2020 that Arteta would win the Premier League. That distinction is important when looking back at his comments.

His assessment was instead a recognition of Arteta's coaching qualities during a difficult period. Therefore, describing the remarks as a prediction requires some context.

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What Mourinho did identify was a coach capable of giving Tottenham problems. He praised Arsenal's tactical organisation and competitive spirit.

He also expected Arsenal and Tottenham to remain significant rivals. Mourinho said he believed that, with Arteta and those players, it would be Arsenal against Tottenham again.

That observation has proved relevant as the years have passed. Arsenal have re-established themselves as a leading force in English soccer.

Tottenham have remained a major North London rival, even as the two clubs have experienced very different periods. Meanwhile, Arteta has taken Arsenal from a side outside the Champions League places to Premier League champions.

The broader point is that Mourinho recognised something in Arteta before his biggest achievements arrived. At the time, Arteta had not won the Premier League as a manager. He had not even completed his first full season in charge.

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Mourinho nevertheless regarded him as a good coach after facing his team. That judgement looks particularly notable when considered alongside Arteta's subsequent record.

A Long-Term Commitment From Arsenal

Arsenal's latest contract decision also demonstrates how much Arteta's standing has changed. The manager has now been at the club since December 2019. He is currently the longest-serving manager among clubs in England's top four divisions.

His previous agreement was signed in September 2024. That contract was reported to run until 2027, although its expiry has since approached. Arsenal and Arteta have now agreed another extension. Reports indicate that the new arrangement could take his tenure beyond a decade.

The timing is significant because it follows Arsenal's title-winning season. The club waited 22 years for another Premier League championship. Arteta finally delivered it after three successive second-place finishes. He was also named the Premier League's Manager of the Season for 2025-26.

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From Derby Opponent to League Champion

The 2020 north London derby provides an interesting reference point for Arteta's journey. Arsenal entered that match in a difficult position under their new manager. Tottenham won the contest through goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane. Mourinho's team subsequently returned to the top of the Premier League table.

Arteta's team nevertheless received praise from the opposing manager. Mourinho considered the game tactically demanding. He credited Arsenal for making Tottenham work for the victory. Those details matter because they show the basis of his assessment. The praise was not simply based on Arsenal's reputation or Arteta's playing career.

Since then, Arteta has accumulated considerably more evidence of his coaching ability. Arsenal have returned to the Champions League under his management. They have competed for Premier League titles on multiple occasions. They have also added major silverware to their collection during his tenure. Most importantly, the club finally reached the summit of the Premier League in 2026.

Arteta's Arsenal Enter a New Era

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The new contract now gives Arteta another opportunity to shape Arsenal's future. His immediate task is defending the Premier League title. Arsenal began the 2026-27 campaign strongly before losing 3-0 to Brighton in September. That defeat ended their perfect league start and moved them off the top on goal difference.

Nevertheless, one defeat does not alter the significance of the previous season. Arsenal are now the reigning Premier League champions. Arteta has already achieved the landmark that had eluded him during his first years in charge. The new contract means he will now be judged against the challenge of sustaining that level.

That creates a different environment from the one Mourinho encountered in 2020. Back then, Arteta was attempting to establish his methods at Arsenal. Today, he is managing a title-winning side with expectations of continued success. The pressure has therefore changed considerably, even though the manager remains the same.

Mourinho's Words Remain Relevant

Mourinho's 2020 comments should not be presented as a precise prediction of Arsenal's eventual title success. There was no explicit forecast that Arteta would become a Premier League champion.

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Instead, Mourinho recognised his qualities during a difficult North London derby. His comments showed that Arteta's coaching ability had already impressed an experienced rival manager. This is the type of insight that online sports betting enthusiasts on platforms such as Easybet should look to learn from.

Six years later, Arteta's achievements provide substantial evidence of that early assessment. Arsenal have won the Premier League under his leadership. He has also earned a new contract that could extend his time at the Emirates into the next decade.

Mourinho's words therefore look more significant with hindsight. The Portuguese manager saw a capable coach in Arteta while Arsenal were still searching for stability. Arteta has since transformed the club into champions. His latest contract confirms that Arsenal intend to continue that project.

For Mourinho, the 2020 assessment was based on one difficult derby. For Arteta, the subsequent years have supplied a much larger body of evidence. The Premier League title and new contract are the latest milestones. They also give fresh relevance to the praise Mourinho offered after that north London encounter.