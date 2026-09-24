He never complains – Nigerians label Super Eagles star ultimate professional after viral dinner video

The Hale End graduate is showing the world exactly what it means to be a modern patriot as the Uyo camp comes alive for Super Eagles AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

Alex Iwobi touched down in Akwa Ibom State alongside English Premier League stars Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, and Arthur Okonkwo.

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Joyful supporters heavily celebrated the midfielder's immaculate track record, labelling him one of the most reliable and drama-free professionals to wear the green-and-white shirt in the last three decades.

Fans pointed out that the 30-year-old playmaker is currently in his 12th consecutive season in the English top flight, averaging a staggering 30 domestic matches per year across multiple midfield roles.

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Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi is receiving massive applause across the country after becoming one of the very first European stars to storm the Uyo camp for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

Following a viral video of Iwobi enjoying a relaxed dinner alongside Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, and Arthur Okonkwo, fans flooded social media to crown the 30-year-old Fulham maestro as one of the finest, most disciplined, and exemplary professionals to wear the green-and-white jersey in the last three decades.

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Back home and settling in. 🇳🇬🛬



Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Arthur Okonkwo enjoy dinner after arriving in Nigeria ahead of Friday’s #AFCONQ. pic.twitter.com/eEZNPOkTrw — Soar Africa! (@SSE_NGA) September 21, 2026

The leader of the 'Innit' boys brings the vibes

There is an unmatched aura of positive energy currently floating around the Super Eagles camp ahead of Friday's massive opening qualifier against Madagascar.

The source of this great camp energy has been traced directly to Alex Iwobi, after a heartwarming video emerged showing him welcoming and dining with the squad's UK-born arrivals, including debutant goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Iwobi in action for Nigeria || Imago

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Supporters quickly noted that Iwobi's welcoming personality acts as the perfect bridge for new dual-nationality players integrating into the national setup.

"I feel he is the one who made the camp so good for the 'innit' guys," a fan commented online. "Because his way of life is just so great and it affects them all. Whoever comes would just gel with the squad."

Other fans pointed directly to his developmental roots, adding, "They raise top professionals at Arsenal’s Hale End academy… gotta commend them too."

Thirty years of unparalleled dedication

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While some international superstars often fabricate reasons or find excuses to avoid tricky African qualification windows, Iwobi's flawless attendance record has earned him legendary status among Nigerian football purists.

Fans ruthlessly contrasted his constant availability with other modern players who frequently disappear during crucial international breaks.

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The public appraisal was overwhelmingly definitive: "Iwobi is by a reasonable mile one of the finest professionals to play for the Super Eagles in the last 30 years. Never complains. Always available. Doesn’t constitute a nuisance in camp. Actually plays the football."

Another supporter chimed in, saying, "Always injury-free, available every time, no excuses. What a guy. Thorough professional and a well-bred human.”

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An unappreciated Premier League icon

Having quietly turned 30 back in May, Iwobi is currently navigating his incredible 12th consecutive season in the English Premier League, consistently averaging over 30 matches per season for clubs like Arsenal, Everton, and Fulham.

His tactical versatility remains the ultimate superpower for both club and country, effortlessly covering central midfield, attacking midfield, and both wings while displaying elite ball-carrying traits and dual-footed shooting capability.

Alex Iwobi before the game against Chelsea.

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