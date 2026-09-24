What I told Mourinho — Barcelona's Rodri reveals final conversation with Special One

Barcelona midfielder Rodri has opened up on his final conversation with José Mourinho after turning down Real Madrid in favour of a move to their La Liga rivals.

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Real Madrid, under Mourinho, had made a strong push to sign the World Cup winner, but Rodri ultimately opted for Barcelona.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Rodri revealed the nature of his talks with the Special One.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to reveal a private conversation, but he clearly expressed his desire for me to join and explained what I could bring to the team,” he said.

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Rodri in action for Barcelona | Imago

Rodri signs for Barcelona || X

“The treatment was very good. When I made the decision, I also called him to thank him for his interest and the way he treated me.

"I think he’s a great coach; he’s already shown it wherever he’s been, and Real Madrid are going to be a tough rival this season.”

Rodri emphasised that his choice was purely sporting. “Saying no to Madrid is not easy, especially when their behaviour with me was exemplary.

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"In the end, Deco and Hansi [Flick] convinced me. I felt I could grow more as a player at Barcelona.”

The midfielder also dismissed suggestions that Real Madrid’s previous boycott of the Ballon d’Or influenced his decision, insisting he focused solely on football.