AFCON 2027Q: Samuel Chukwueze and three key superstars expected as 20 players storm Super Eagles camp

The Super Eagles' camp in Uyo is officially alive with 20 players landing safely ahead of their opening AFCON 2027 qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau. Head coach Éric Chelle and his entire technical crew have also arrived at the team base to oversee their very first training session. While the majority of the squad is already on the ground, all eyes are on AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze and three other crucial pillars who are expected to arrive by noon.

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Marquee stars including Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman, playmaker Alex Iwobi, and newly invited wonderkid George Ilenikhena are already on the ground. Advertisement Advertisement Team captain Wilfred Ndidi, AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, and goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye are the only stars missing and are officially expected to arrive by noon. The three-time African champions are deep in physical preparations to host Madagascar’s Barea this Friday, September 25, 2026, before flying out to face Guinea-Bissau. READ ALSO Advertisement Advertisement WATCH: Super Eagles Legend Ahmed Musa Rolls Back The Years With Calm And Clinical First Goal Of The Season Super Eagles: Eric Chelle’s Double Super Eagles Squad Lists Spark Intense Backlash and Divide Nigerians Chaos In Aba: Enyimba Training Disrupted As Sporting Director Storms Stadium With RRS Officials After Inter Lagos Disaster 🚨20 players hit Super Eagles camp, prepare for first training session.



Simon Moses

Akor Adams

Taiwo awoniyu

Isaac James

Emmanuel Fernandez

Benjamin Fredericks

Moses uzor

George Ilenikhena

Arthur Okonkwo

Alex Iwobi

Semi Ajayi

Calvin Bassey

Ola Aina

Ademola Lookman

Bright… — MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) September 22, 2026 A packed house in Uyo as Chelle takes charge Advertisement Advertisement The intense anxiety surrounding the national team has finally shifted into full-blown preparation mode. The Super Eagles camp has witnessed a massive influx of arrivals, with 20 international stars successfully checking into their hotel rooms before the team's opening tactical sessions. Iwobi is the latest centurion in the Premier League at Fulham. The early arrivals feature a strong mix of trusted veterans and highly anticipated new faces. Defensive rocks like Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, and Bright Osayi-Samuel are already settled, alongside midfield engines Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, and Raphael Onyedika. In-form attackers Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and Akor Adams are also on the ground, ready to inject lethal firepower upfront. Advertisement Advertisement Arthur Okonkwo holding the Super Eagles kit. Exciting new dual-nationality call-ups, including Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and teenage sensation George Ilenikhena, have also checked in to begin their integration into the senior national setup. The final three pieces of the puzzle expected at noon Despite the impressive turnout, Eric Chelle's tactical puzzle is not entirely complete. Four vital heavyweights are still making their way to camp but are officially expected to walk through the doors by noon today. Eric Chelle, Super Eagles coach. (Image credit: Calisports/IG) Advertisement Advertisement AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, standard number-one goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye, and team captain Wilfred Ndidi are the final arrivals needed to complete the 24-man squad. Their slight delay hasn't dampened the mood in camp, as the 20 players on the ground are already gearing up for their first intense training drill under the watchful eyes of Chelle and his coaching staff. The #SuperEagles are BACK!



Who do you think will arrive first? pic.twitter.com/k0aD04uMYU — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 21, 2026 The march toward continental redemption begins With the double-header qualifiers against Madagascar's Barea and the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau just days away, there is absolutely zero margin for error. Advertisement Advertisement The team is focused on wiping away the bitter memories of past competitive failures and launching their 2027 campaign on a flawless note. The Super Eagles will host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Friday, 25th September, before jetting out to Bissau for the second match on Tuesday, 29th September. Wilfred Ndidi in action for Super Eagles || imago The energy in Uyo is electric, the squad is locked in, and the mission for continental dominance has officially begun. Advertisement Advertisement The 20 Players Already in Camp: Goalkeepers: Arthur Okonkwo Defenders: Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Fredricks, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Isaac James Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka Forwards: Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moses Usor, George Ilenikhena, Tolu Arokodare

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