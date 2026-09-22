AFCON 2027Q: Samuel Chukwueze and three key superstars expected as 20 players storm Super Eagles camp
Marquee stars including Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman, playmaker Alex Iwobi, and newly invited wonderkid George Ilenikhena are already on the ground.
Team captain Wilfred Ndidi, AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, and goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye are the only stars missing and are officially expected to arrive by noon.
The three-time African champions are deep in physical preparations to host Madagascar’s Barea this Friday, September 25, 2026, before flying out to face Guinea-Bissau.
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🚨20 players hit Super Eagles camp, prepare for first training session.— MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) September 22, 2026
Simon Moses
Akor Adams
Taiwo awoniyu
Isaac James
Emmanuel Fernandez
Benjamin Fredericks
Moses uzor
George Ilenikhena
Arthur Okonkwo
Alex Iwobi
Semi Ajayi
Calvin Bassey
Ola Aina
Ademola Lookman
Bright…
A packed house in Uyo as Chelle takes charge
The intense anxiety surrounding the national team has finally shifted into full-blown preparation mode.
The Super Eagles camp has witnessed a massive influx of arrivals, with 20 international stars successfully checking into their hotel rooms before the team's opening tactical sessions.
The early arrivals feature a strong mix of trusted veterans and highly anticipated new faces. Defensive rocks like Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, and Bright Osayi-Samuel are already settled, alongside midfield engines Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, and Raphael Onyedika.
In-form attackers Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and Akor Adams are also on the ground, ready to inject lethal firepower upfront.
Exciting new dual-nationality call-ups, including Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and teenage sensation George Ilenikhena, have also checked in to begin their integration into the senior national setup.
The final three pieces of the puzzle expected at noon
Despite the impressive turnout, Eric Chelle's tactical puzzle is not entirely complete. Four vital heavyweights are still making their way to camp but are officially expected to walk through the doors by noon today.
AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, standard number-one goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye, and team captain Wilfred Ndidi are the final arrivals needed to complete the 24-man squad.
Their slight delay hasn't dampened the mood in camp, as the 20 players on the ground are already gearing up for their first intense training drill under the watchful eyes of Chelle and his coaching staff.
The #SuperEagles are BACK!— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 21, 2026
Who do you think will arrive first? pic.twitter.com/k0aD04uMYU
The march toward continental redemption begins
With the double-header qualifiers against Madagascar's Barea and the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau just days away, there is absolutely zero margin for error.
The team is focused on wiping away the bitter memories of past competitive failures and launching their 2027 campaign on a flawless note.
The Super Eagles will host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Friday, 25th September, before jetting out to Bissau for the second match on Tuesday, 29th September.
The energy in Uyo is electric, the squad is locked in, and the mission for continental dominance has officially begun.
The 20 Players Already in Camp:
Goalkeepers: Arthur Okonkwo
Defenders: Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Fredricks, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Isaac James
Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka
Forwards: Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moses Usor, George Ilenikhena, Tolu Arokodare