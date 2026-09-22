'People don't like that' — Ex-Real Madrid star explains Jose Mourinho situation

Former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez has offered his take on Jose Mourinho’s fiery reaction to Sunday’s controversial 2-1 derby defeat against Atlético Madrid.

Los Blancos lost at the Metropolitano after Dean Huijsen was sent off early in the second half for a last-man foul, with Alejandro Grimaldo converting the resulting penalty.

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Jonathan David later added a second for Atletico before Antonio Rüdiger scored a late consolation.

Mourinho was furious after the match, claiming two clear red cards were missed against Atletico players Cristian Romero and Lee Kang-in in the first half.

He even brought printed photos of the incidents into his press conference and described the officiating as a “mistake” by the refereeing committee.

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Speaking to Cadena SER, Nacho addressed the fallout.“I prefer to believe that nothing is deliberately orchestrated to produce such outcomes.

"I recognise that referees are human and susceptible to errors,” he said.

Former Real Madrid defender Nacho || Imago

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“However, these particular mistakes are so consequential that they determine match results, as occurred yesterday. Had two red cards been issued, the contest would have unfolded entirely differently.

“We already know that Mourinho likes press conferences, especially for this purpose; in the end, he defends his own.

"The problem is that Mourinho is too outspoken; he says things as he thinks them, and many people don’t like that.”