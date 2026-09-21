Klopp vs Eric Chelle: One man’s meat, another man’s poison

Germany coach Jurgen Klopp and Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle both used two squads, but face vastly different reactions from fans and pundits alike

Eric Chelle has discovered that in football, the same idea can be praised as genius in one country and condemned as madness in another.

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While the Super Eagles boss faces fierce criticism for naming separate squads for Nigeria’s AFCON 2027 qualifiers and Russia friendly, Germany coach Jurgen Klopp has received plaudits for doing almost exactly the same thing.

The contrast says as much about expectations around both managers as it does about the squad selections themselves. Klopp is being applauded for experimentation as he rebuilds Germany, while Chelle has been accused of worsening Nigeria’s midfield problems.

Chelle’s two-squad gamble sparks outrage

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Instead, sections of the Nigerian fan base have reacted furiously. The biggest concern centres on a midfield that supporters believe remains short of creativity, with Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi and Raphael Onyedika viewed as an ageing or limited pool heading towards 2027.

The decision to leave Daniel Daga out of the Russia squad has also raised eyebrows, while the continued inclusion of Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze has frustrated supporters who want to see players such as Gift Orban, Femi Azeez and Philip Otele given opportunities.

For Chelle, the two squads represent an attempt to balance immediate results with experimentation. For his critics, however, it is another sign that Nigeria is failing to address problems that have repeatedly surfaced in midfield and attack.

Klopp gets praise for almost the same idea

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Thousands of miles away, Klopp has taken a remarkably similar approach with Germany and received a very different response.

Germany’s opening fixtures against the Netherlands and Greece will feature stars such as Jamal Musiala and captain Joshua Kimmich, while they will sit out the matches against Serbia and Greece.

The idea has been welcomed by influential figures within German football. Lothar Matthaeus described the decision to invite 44 players as an “outstanding idea”, while German Football Association vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke also backed the approach.

With four matches in nine or 10 days and the domestic club season already under way, Klopp’s plan is designed to collect information on his players while reducing their workload and time away from their clubs.

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One man’s experiment, another man’s problem

The irony is difficult to miss. Both managers have effectively used the international window to widen their options, test players and manage workloads, yet their approaches have produced contrasting reactions.

Klopp arrived after Germany’s shock 2026 World Cup exit and is tasked with rebuilding a four-time world champion ahead of Euro 2028. His two-squad strategy has therefore been presented as part of a long-term reconstruction.

Chelle, meanwhile, is operating in an environment where patience is considerably harder to find. Nigeria’s supporters are already demanding solutions to the midfield and attacking problems that have dogged the Super Eagles, while AFCON qualification means results remain critical.

That makes the Russia friendly particularly important for Chelle. A strong performance from his experimental side could validate the decision to broaden his options, while another poor showing would give his critics even more ammunition.

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