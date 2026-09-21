Famous internet model India Love sparks dating rumours with French World Cup star Marcus Thuram

Model India Love and Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram have sparked dating rumours after being spotted together shopping in Milan. Get the details here.

India Love and Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram have sparked relationship speculation after the pair were spotted together in Milan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video circulating online showed the influencer and France international walking through the Italian city with shopping bags, while Thuram also stopped to pose for photos with fans.

Love and Thuram spark dating rumours

The sighting has fuelled speculation that Love and Thuram could be romantically involved, although neither has publicly confirmed that they are dating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair were seen walking through the streets of Milan carrying bags after apparently spending time shopping together. Thuram, who joined Inter in 2023, was also approached by fans and stopped to take photographs.

Speculation surrounding the two reportedly began in July, when social media users noticed similarities between photographs from Love’s holiday in Greece and images posted by one of Thuram’s friends.

Those observations have since resurfaced following their latest public appearance together, although the online speculation remains unconfirmed.

Love previously opened up about being single

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love had previously addressed her relationship status during a December 2025 livestream with boxer Ryan Garcia. The influencer was asked about months of speculation surrounding a possible relationship with rapper DDG, but she played down the rumours.

"No, I mean we were like good friends," Love said. "We were never in a relationship." When asked whether she was single at the time, she replied: "No, no boyfriend. I think that's how it should be."

Thuram, meanwhile, has established himself as an important figure for both Inter and France since moving to Serie A. The forward has represented the Nerazzurri since 2023 and has featured for France across several international campaigns, including the 2026 World Cup.