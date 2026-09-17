3 new faces to look out for as Eric Chelle names Super Eagles squad for AFCON qualifiers

Super Eagles fans will be introduced to three new faces during Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Eric Chelle has handed three players their first Super Eagles call-ups as Nigeria begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

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George Ilenikhena, Isaac James and Moses Usor have earned their opportunity after impressive club form, giving Chelle some intriguing new options as he reshapes his squad.

Chelle names squad for Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau

Nigeria will face Madagascar on September 25 before taking on Guinea-Bissau four days later, with Chelle selecting a squad that combines familiar names with fresh faces.

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Stanley Nwabali returns in goal alongside Maduka Okoye and Arthur Okonkwo, while Ola Aina is also back in the squad. The defensive options include Bruno Onyemaechi, Benjamin Fredricks, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Isaac James and Chibuike Nwaiwu.

Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi and Raphael Onyedika form part of an established midfield group, while the attack features Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Victor Osimhen and Tolu Arokodare.

However, it is the three newcomers who could attract the most attention if Chelle decides to throw them into the action.

George Ilenikhena: Nigeria’s potential Osimhen heir

Ilenikhena has already developed a reputation for rising to the biggest occasions. The teenage forward announced himself by scoring against Barcelona in consecutive Champions League campaigns, first with Royal Antwerp and later with Monaco.

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He added another major scalp to his collection this season when he helped Al Ittihad defeat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, once again showing his appetite for difficult challenges.

🚨 OFFICIEL : La liste des Super Eagles porte les qualifications à la CAN 2027 & le match amical face à la Russie ! 🇳🇬🦅



La liste pour le match face à la Russie est majoritairement composée de joueurs U23. 👶🏾 pic.twitter.com/G2orQCi5yD — Naija Football 🇳🇬 (@NaijaFootball_) September 17, 2026

The timing of his Super Eagles call-up could prove significant. With Osimhen dealing with an injury, Ilenikhena could have an opportunity to introduce himself to Nigerian supporters and make a case for a bigger role.

The forward also had the option of representing France but recently committed his international future to Nigeria. He has subsequently been touted as a potential long-term successor to Osimhen, although his first task will be establishing himself within Chelle’s squad.

Isaac James: The pacey defender earning his chance

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At 22, Isaac James has taken a different route to his first senior Nigeria call-up. The versatile defender plays for Portuguese Primeira Liga side Alverca and can operate as a left-back, left wing-back or left-sided centre-back.

James began his career with Garden City Panthers in Nigeria before moving to France and joining Lorient in 2022. He progressed through the club’s reserve team before making his professional debut in Ligue 2 in 2024, helping Lorient win the league and secure promotion to Ligue 1.

After moving to Alverca in July 2025, James quickly became an important part of the defence. His start to the 2026/27 Primeira Liga season has been particularly impressive, with six starts, 514 minutes and two assists from the opening six matches.

His call-up also comes at a useful time for Chelle, with Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi facing a long-term adductor injury. James now has the opportunity to show whether his pace, defensive reliability and attacking ability can translate to the international stage.

Moses Usor: LASK star arrives after stunning European display

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Usor arrives in the Super Eagles setup with plenty of momentum. The 24-year-old forward has established himself at Austrian club LASK after beginning his European career with Slavia Prague.

The Lagos-born attacker moved to Europe in 2022 after starting out with 36 Lion Football Club and initially joined LASK on loan in 2023. The Austrian club eventually made the transfer permanent for a reported €1.8 million.

His 2025/26 campaign was his breakthrough season. Usor scored 15 goals and provided five assists in all competitions as LASK completed a domestic double by winning the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup.

He has continued that form this season, producing one of his biggest European performances during LASK’s Champions League qualifying campaign. After Celtic won the first leg 3-0, Usor scored and assisted in the return fixture as LASK produced a remarkable 5-1 comeback.