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After outshining Ronaldo and destroying Barcelona, has Osimhen’s replacement done enough to convince Chelle?

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:13 - 06 September 2026
Victor Osimhen with Eric Chelle will have to find a way against Tunisia.
Victor Osimhen with Eric Chelle
Victor Osimhen's injury could open the door for his permanent Super Eagles replacement
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George Ilenikhena is making a compelling case for a Super Eagles call-up after producing another statement performance in Saudi Arabia.

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The Nigerian youngster scored twice to inspire Al Ittihad to a 2-1 victory over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, raising the question of whether he is ready to step into Victor Osimhen’s shoes.

Ilenikhena outshines his idol Ronaldo

While Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening without finding the net, his admirer Ilenikhena was the star of the show at the Alinma Bank Stadium.

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The 20-year-old needed only four minutes to open the scoring, rising to head Al Ittihad in front before producing an acrobatic, Haaland-esque finish in the 22nd minute to double the advantage.

Angelo Gabriel pulled one back for Al Nassr before half-time, but Ilenikhena’s side held firm to claim a crucial victory and remain serious Saudi Pro League title contenders.

The brace took his tally to five goals in five league games this season, providing further evidence of why Al Ittihad reportedly paid €33 million to sign him from Monaco in February 2026.

That fee made Ilenikhena the most expensive Nigerian teenager in football history, surpassing the €28 million Leicester City paid for Kelechi Iheanacho in 2017.

Has Chelle found Osimhen’s understudy?

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Ilenikhena’s rise could hardly have come at a better time for Nigeria. The Lagos-born striker formally chose the Super Eagles over France in July after discussions with head coach Eric Chelle about his international future.

Now, with Osimhen facing an injury setback after scoring in Galatasaray’s 3-2 victory over Başakşehir, Ilenikhena could find himself thrust into the Super Eagles picture ahead of September’s AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

His pedigree is already impressive. Ilenikhena burst onto the European scene with Antwerp, scoring against Barcelona in the Champions League at just 17 years and 119 days, becoming the youngest French player to score in the competition.

He repeated the feat with Monaco against Barcelona in a famous 2-1 victory, becoming the club’s youngest Champions League goalscorer and breaking Kylian Mbappé’s previous record.

From tormenting Barcelona to scoring twice against Ronaldo, Ilenikhena has certainly attracted attention. Now comes the biggest question: has he done enough to convince Chelle that he belongs in the Super Eagles?

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