Retired Messi continues creating history after breaking records in Inter Miami masterclass

Argentina legend Lionel Messi dropped another masterclass despite his international retirement

Lionel Messi may have announced his international retirement, but the legendary forward is showing no signs of slowing down at club level after another record-breaking performance for Inter Miami.

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The Argentine superstar registered two assists in a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United to reach another remarkable MLS milestone.

Messi reaches another MLS landmark

Messi entered the game fresh from announcing his retirement from international football, but his focus quickly returned to business with Inter Miami.

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The 39-year-old reached 30 goal contributions for the season, with 18 goals and 12 assists, becoming the first player in MLS history to achieve that figure in three different campaigns.

His influence was evident from the opening goal against Atlanta. Messi delivered an outswinging corner in the 32nd minute, allowing Casemiro to rise highest and head home his second goal in as many matches.

Messi to Casemiro for the @InterMiamiCF opener.



Two-straight games with a goal for Casemiro. 👏 pic.twitter.com/NCJkMj5cZg — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 6, 2026

The Argentine then played a key role in Luis Suárez’s first-half goal, producing a superb pass through pressure to Telasco Segovia, who set up the Uruguayan striker.

The performance further strengthened Messi’s case for a third consecutive Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, particularly after his extraordinary four-goal, one-assist display in Miami’s 7-1 demolition of CF Montréal last week.

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Atlanta deny Miami another victory

Despite Messi’s brilliance, Inter Miami were unable to claim all three points as Atlanta fought back late.

New Designated Player Breel Embolo marked his Five Stripes debut with a late penalty to secure a valuable point for the visitors and frustrate Miami’s attempts to find a winner.

The result leaves Inter Miami 10 points behind Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield leaders Nashville SC, making their upcoming fixtures increasingly important.

The defending MLS Cup champions now face Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday before a potentially decisive showdown with Nashville on Saturday.

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