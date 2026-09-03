Lionel Messi: Inside Argentina's planned emotional tribute for legendary ex-captain

Legendary World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi is set for special recognition by Argentina

Argentina are preparing an emotional tribute to Lionel Messi following the legendary forward’s decision to retire from international football.

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Every football match across Argentina this weekend will reportedly pause in the 10th minute for a 60-second standing ovation in honour of the country’s greatest captain.

Argentina prepare special Messi tribute

The Argentine Football Association announced that matches across all men's and women's divisions and disciplines will stop during the 10th minute of the first half for one minute of applause.

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The choice of the 10th minute carries obvious significance, with Messi having worn Argentina’s iconic No. 10 shirt throughout much of his international career.

"For the upcoming matchday across all men's and women's divisions and disciplines, matches will be paused in the 10th minute of the first half for a minute of applause in recognition of Lionel Messi's career with the Argentina national team," the AFA announced.

Stadiums equipped with screens will also broadcast an institutional video from the association before matches begin, adding another layer to what promises to be an emotional weekend for Argentine football. The tribute follows Messi’s announcement that he is retiring from international football at the age of 39.

A legendary Argentina career comes to an end

Messi leaves the national team as Argentina’s record goalscorer, having scored 125 international goals, including 21 at World Cups. His final major tournament ended with Argentina finishing runners-up at this summer’s World Cup, where Messi scored eight goals in eight appearances.

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"After the time that passed since the final, thinking about it a lot, I want to communicate to everyone that I am retiring from the national team. It was a decision that hurt and hurts in a soul, but I understand that this is the moment," Messi wrote on Instagram.

This is the second time Messi has announced his international retirement. He previously stepped away after Argentina lost the 2016 Copa America final to Chile, only to return and eventually lead his country to Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024 and the 2022 World Cup.