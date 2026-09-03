Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Real Madrid will be aiming to extend their perfect start to the 2026-27 season when they head to La Cartuja for Friday's clash with Real Betis.

Date & Time: Friday, 4 September 2026 | 19:00 UTC / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST

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Venue: Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Premier Sports (UK) — check local listings for SuperSport/streaming availability

Real Betis vs Real Madrid match overview

Jose Mourinho's side put four past Malaga in their last outing to extend the winning run, with Kylian Mbappe in scintillating form — five goals in his last four appearances and 27 shots across that span.

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Real Betis, by contrast, come into this one on the back of a damaging wobble, winning their opening two matches against Real Sociedad and Valencia before suffering a chastening 2-5 defeat to Levante.

However, with Betis boasting genuine creative and attacking quality of their own in Isco, Antony and Rodrigo Riquelme, coupled with their recent home record against Los Blancos, this has the makings of a stiffer test than Real Madrid's opening three fixtures.

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Quick prediction & odds

📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Real Madrid to Win] (odds: 1.44)

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Madrid's flawless recent form — six wins from six in their last 30 days — and their vastly superior attacking output make them clear favourites, even away at a dangerous Betis side.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Kylian Mbappé Anytime Goalscorer] (odds: 1.53)

Mbappe has scored five goals in his last four appearances and leads Madrid's attacking line with 27 shots in that span — the clearest individual threat on the pitch this weekend.

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid preview

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Manuel Pellegrini's side head into this one with a mixed underlying picture — 1.33 goals scored and 1.67 conceded per match across their opening three fixtures, numbers skewed heavily by the heavy defeat to Levante.

It leaves Betis 7th with six points and a negative goal difference heading into a daunting test against the division's form side.

Rodrigo Riquelme has been Betis's standout creative outlet so far, contributing two goals in four matches and carrying the most consistent attacking threat, while Isco's ability to dictate tempo and release Antony or Riquelme into space will be central to any success here.

Betis will also lean on Cucho Hernandez as a direct penalty-box presence and Marc Bartra's experience at the back, but after conceding five goals in their last outing, containing Madrid's attacking talent looks a genuinely difficult stylistic matchup.

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Real Madrid arrive in Seville with a perfect start to the La Liga season, sitting joint-top with Barcelona on nine points after three straight wins that have produced ten goals and conceded just two.

The numbers behind Los Blancos' start to the season are extraordinary — 3.33 goals scored and just 0.67 conceded per match, an average team rating of 8.01, and zero goals conceded across their last six matches in all competitions, all won.

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Mbappe is the headline act, but the supporting cast has been just as impressive: Dean Huijsen has posted seven interceptions and 383 passes from centre-back, while Bernardo Silva's 251 passes and five interceptions underline his importance as the connective tissue between defence and attack.

Trent Alexander-Arnold offers width and creativity from right-back, and with Vinicius Junior's pace expected to cause problems down Betis's right side, Mourinho's side arrive with genuine strength in depth across the pitch.

A Champions League trip to face Inter Milan follows next week, but there's little indication Mourinho will risk taking his foot off the gas here.

History adds some nuance to the story, though. Real Madrid hold an overwhelming 78-32 all-time advantage in this fixture (with 33 draws), but Betis have gone unbeaten in their last four home meetings with Los Blancos, including a 1-1 draw at this exact venue back in April.

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Forn & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Real Betis Real Madrid Last meeting La Liga W W L W W W Real Betis 1-1 Real Madrid (April 24, 2026)

Real Madrid hold a commanding all-time advantage in this fixture, with 78 wins from 143 meetings to Betis's 32, and 33 draws.

The two sides met twice last season — Real Madrid winning 5-1 at the Bernabeu in January before Betis held them to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at this exact venue in April.

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Encouragingly for the hosts, Betis have now gone unbeaten in their last four home meetings with Real Madrid.

Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Real Betis

The hosts are unable to call upon the injured trio of Diego Conde, Aitor Ruibal and Giovani Lo Celso.

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Dani Ceballos has returned to Betis on a free transfer from Real Madrid, although there is a possibility his lack of match fitness may deny him an outing against his former club.

Pellegrini, however, is set to make changes to the side that started the heavy defeat against Levante, with Diego Llorente, Pablo Fornals and Cucho Hernandez all pushing for starting spots.

Real Madrid

Mourinho remains without the services of Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy, Thiago Pitarch and Rodrygo due to injury.

Defender Eder Militao is making progress in his recovery from a serious hamstring injury, but he is unlikely to return before the international break.

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Aurelien Tchouameni and Endrick are the closest to making their respective returns to action, although the pair are in a race against time to prove their fitness in time for Friday's contest.

After altering his side for the commanding win over Malaga, Mourinho could recall Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler for Friday's trip to Andalusia.

Real Betis (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Valles; Bellerín, Llorente, Natan, García; Roca, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Riquelme; Cucho

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Courtois; Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Bernardo Silva; Güler, Bellingham, Vinícius; Mbappé

Exact score prediction

Real Betis 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid may be winless in their last four away games against Betis, but they travel to La Cartuja with significant momentum and confidence after netting 10 goals across their opening three games.

Betis's strong recent home record against Real Madrid and their own attacking talent give them every chance of testing Mourinho's side, particularly with Isco pulling the strings.

But Real Madrid's remarkable attacking output and defensive solidity through the opening rounds, spearheaded by a rampant Mbappe, should be enough to extend their perfect start to the season.