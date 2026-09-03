Man City eager to sign Nigerian star from PSG

Manchester City are in the hunt for Paris Saint Germain's Nigerian star

Manchester City are reportedly making a late push to sign Super Falcons midfielder Jennifer Echegini from Paris Saint-Germain before the summer transfer window closes.

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The Women’s Super League champions have already seen offers rejected by PSG, but remain determined to land the Nigeria international.

Man City refuse to give up on Echegini

According to Sky Sports, City are continuing their efforts to prise Echegini away from the French giants despite PSG’s reluctance to sell.

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The Parisian club regard the 25-year-old as an important member of their squad, making negotiations particularly difficult with the transfer deadline approaching on Thursday night.

Echegini has been with PSG since January 2024, when she moved to France from Italian giants Juventus.

The midfielder developed in England with Arsenal before also featuring for Charlton Athletic and Millwall Lionesses, giving her previous experience of English football.

Her recent performances have further strengthened her value to PSG. Echegini played the full 120 minutes in their dramatic 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, providing the crucial assist for Merveille Kanjinga’s second goal in extra-time as PSG booked their place in the Champions League league phase.

Super Falcons star wanted after WAFCON heroics

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Echegini’s reputation has also soared since helping Nigeria win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last year. The midfielder scored the decisive goal as the Super Falcons came from behind to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final and claim the continental title.

That big-game pedigree could explain City’s determination to complete a late deal. However, PSG hold a strong negotiating position, with Echegini still having one year remaining on her contract.

For Manchester City, the challenge will therefore be convincing PSG to part with a player they consider important to their plans while persuading Echegini to return to England.