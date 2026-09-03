Chelsea target shock move for 35-year-old ex-Liverpool star on free transfer

Chelsea are exploring a sensational emergency move for former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum after a dramatic conclusion to the summer transfer window.

The Blues were left scrambling for midfield depth after deadline day turned into a nightmare for manager Xabi Alonso.

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After sanctioning Enzo Fernández’s record-equalling £125 million departure to Manchester City, Chelsea were left with a major void in the center of the park.

Chelsea had lined up Monaco's Lamine Camara as his replacement, but the deal collapsed dramatically in the final hours of the window when the French side aborted the transfer.

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The London club have now turned their attention to the free-agent market to provide short-term cover. Reports in France via Foot Mercato indicate that Chelsea made initial contact with Wijnaldum to assess his willingness to make a surprise return to the Premier League.

🚨🔵 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | Chelsea are looking for a midfielder. They have contacted free agent Gini Wijnaldum (35), reports @Santi_J_FM. 🇳🇱✅ pic.twitter.com/HI3k9JfXSc — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) September 2, 2026

The 35-year-old Dutch international has been without a club since his contract expired with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq at the end of last season, meaning he remains eligible to sign outside the official window.

Despite netting 17 goals in 34 matches in the Middle East, Al-Ettifaq opted against offering the veteran an extension.