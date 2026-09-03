The NHL's Expanding Global Audience and the Rise of Hockey Betting in Canada

Hockey has been one of the key sports in Canada for decades. The NHL has a loyal fanbase across the country, playoff games have turned into significant cultural events, and support of a particular team gets transferred from one generation to another.

The development of legal online gambling has affected more than the opportunity to bet on a favourite team or player. Betting has changed how some fans follow games, which statistics they notice, and how they discuss performances with other supporters. For those exploring hockey betting Canada , the NHL provides a broad selection of markets based on game outcomes, player performance, goals, and other key statistics.

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The current state of the sports gambling market in Canada proves this. This market brings approximately US$4.1 billion in revenues per year, and it is expected that in 2030 the revenues will reach more than US$8.7 billion. Approximately 19.36% of Canadians make bets on sports regularly; that is more than six million adults.

The NHL's Expanding Global Audience

The NHL's sphere of influence goes far beyond the borders of Canada and the United States nowadays. International players have played a very important part in this regard, as players from such nations as Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and other countries have gained fans.

Games of the NHL have been moved abroad through such initiatives as the NHL Global Series. Games of the regular season held in such cities as Stockholm, Helsinki, Prague, and Berlin have allowed introducing NHL hockey to people who have probably been fans of European leagues.

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All this has been facilitated by digital media. Through streaming services, social media, podcasts, interviews, and short videos, fans can monitor teams and players irrespective of their location. A few reasons that the NHL has been able to grow its global fan base include the following:

International players and a diverse player base

Games held in European cities

Global distribution of games via internet streaming

Social media and hockey-related online communities

International merchandising and sponsorship deals

This increased fan base not only brings the NHL new sources of revenue from broadcasting, sponsorships, merchandising, fantasy sports leagues, and sports betting but also demonstrates that the NHL has gone beyond its traditional hockey markets like Canada.

Mobile Betting Has Reshaped Game-Day Habits

Mobile betting could be considered one of the most important transformations of the sports betting experience in Canada. By 2025, sports bettors became used to having quick page load times and intuitive navigation on their betting platforms. According to a survey conducted in 2022, 66.23% of sports bettors accessed the internet or mobile apps for placing bets.

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This has impacted fan interaction with NHL games. Gamblers are now able to get access to their bets before games and even during games when they can look at the odds and place bets in reaction to events without the need for a desktop computer.

Data Is Becoming Part of the Hockey Conversation

Another key development is the rise in statistics and research. Fans have always been interested in goals, wins, and player performance in hockey games, but modern betting has contributed to an increased interest in the data.

Expected goals, shooting stats, goalies’ performances, injuries, home and away games, and schedule effects can all play a role in the pre-game discussion. A fan who pays attention to these statistics may get a better insight into teams and individual players.

This does not mean that betting becomes predictable because the results of sports events are still unpredictable, and no research will be able to guarantee a successful bet. The availability of data means that fans can rely on information rather than just intuition when making their decisions.

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A similar effect can be observed in sports media where podcasts, analytical pieces, videos, and other media discussions increasingly combine hockey commentaries and betting analysis.

Responsible Betting Is Becoming More Important

Increased availability of betting opportunities has also meant an increased emphasis on responsible gambling practices. As more people become exposed to betting opportunities via NHL broadcasting as well as online digital sports, control will be increasingly necessary.

The Canadian population has become more aware of betting techniques like the setting of limits and taking breaks from betting in order not to attempt to compensate for losses by betting further.