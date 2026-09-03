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Femi Azeez: Why Brighton added 'exciting' Nigerian star to fuel European ambitions

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:43 - 03 September 2026
Brighton & Hove Albion moved decisively on deadline day to secure Nigerian winger Femi Azeez from Millwall, viewing the 25-year-old as a ready-made addition capable of contributing immediately to their European ambitions.
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The Seagulls completed a late deal worth in excess of £15 million after submitting a deal sheet that extended the window until 1am.

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Azeez has signed a four-year contract with an option for a further year.

Brighton sporting director Mike Cave explained the club’s determination to get the deal over the line.

“We are delighted to add Femi to the squad. He arrives off the back of an excellent season with Millwall, having played a key role for them as they finished in the playoffs,” Cave said.

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“He was one of the most exciting attacking talents in the Championship, and we’re delighted to have finally agreed his transfer.”

Azeez’s numbers justified the late push. In 77 appearances for Millwall, he scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists.

His standout 2025-26 campaign earned him places in both the PFA and EFL Championship Teams of the Season, with 11 goals and 7 assists in the league alone.

The winger’s journey from non-league football with Northwood, Wealdstone and Hanwell Town, through Reading and into the Championship, has prepared him for the step up to the Premier League.

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He also arrives with senior international experience, scoring both goals on his Super Eagles debut against Zimbabwe in June before providing an assist in the following match against Jamaica.

For Brighton, the new season will certainly prove to be a testing one, with the task of balancing Premier League and Europa Conference League commitments.

Azeez offers proven end product, work rate and versatility from the flanks, qualities the club believes will prove valuable across a demanding season.

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