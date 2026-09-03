Ex-Liverpool star explains why Chelsea will beat Arsenal, predicts scoreline

A former Premier League star has tipped Chelsea to overcome significant odds and beat Arsenal

Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch has tipped Chelsea to secure a 3-2 victory over reigning champions Arsenal during this weekend's anticipated London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

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The former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur forward backed Xabi Alonso’s resurgent side to disrupt the domestic hierarchy during a recent appearance on That Peter Crouch Podcast.

Crouch’s bold derby prediction

Arsenal enter the early September fixture as bookies' favourites following a flawless start to their 2026/27 Premier League title defence.

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Mikel Arteta's squad currently boast consecutive clean-sheet victories, defeating newly promoted Coventry City 3-0 on the opening weekend before securing a 1-0 away win against Aston Villa on August 24.

The Gunners also hold a significant psychological advantage, remaining completely unbeaten in their last 11 competitive meetings with Chelsea.

Peter Crouch on Europa League punditry duty for TNT Sport || Image credit: Imago

Despite Arsenal’s established dominance, Crouch believes Chelsea’s explosive attacking momentum will overwhelm the defending champions.

"Great game! Two teams looking good as well," Crouch stated.

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"I’m going to put the cat amongst the pigeons, and I’m going to go for a 3-2 Chelsea win. I think they’ve announced themselves as title contenders."

Attacking quality and defensive gaps

Chelsea travel to North London, having also secured maximum points from their opening two league fixtures.

Crouch specifically highlighted the creative influence of Pedro Neto and the goalscoring potential of João Pedro within Alonso's new tactical setup.

"Pedro, for me, I love watching him play football," Crouch explained.

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"He’s a player that enjoys his football, and he just looks like he enjoys his football. I’ve been thinking this since the first game against Fulham; I think he’ll get goals this season."

He added: "Neto looks sharp, creative. They’ve got some creative players in that team."

However, Crouch acknowledged that Chelsea remain vulnerable in transition, having already conceded five goals across their opening victories against Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion.