Advertisement

Ex-Liverpool star explains why Chelsea will beat Arsenal, predicts scoreline

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 01:40 - 03 September 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
A former Premier League star has tipped Chelsea to overcome significant odds and beat Arsenal
Advertisement

Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch has tipped Chelsea to secure a 3-2 victory over reigning champions Arsenal during this weekend's anticipated London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement

The former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur forward backed Xabi Alonso’s resurgent side to disrupt the domestic hierarchy during a recent appearance on That Peter Crouch Podcast.

Crouch’s bold derby prediction

Arsenal enter the early September fixture as bookies' favourites following a flawless start to their 2026/27 Premier League title defence.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta's squad currently boast consecutive clean-sheet victories, defeating newly promoted Coventry City 3-0 on the opening weekend before securing a 1-0 away win against Aston Villa on August 24.

The Gunners also hold a significant psychological advantage, remaining completely unbeaten in their last 11 competitive meetings with Chelsea.

Peter Crouch on Europa League punditry duty for TNT Sport || Image credit: Imago

Despite Arsenal’s established dominance, Crouch believes Chelsea’s explosive attacking momentum will overwhelm the defending champions.

"Great game! Two teams looking good as well," Crouch stated.

Advertisement

"I’m going to put the cat amongst the pigeons, and I’m going to go for a 3-2 Chelsea win. I think they’ve announced themselves as title contenders."

Attacking quality and defensive gaps

Chelsea travel to North London, having also secured maximum points from their opening two league fixtures.

Crouch specifically highlighted the creative influence of Pedro Neto and the goalscoring potential of João Pedro within Alonso's new tactical setup.

"Pedro, for me, I love watching him play football," Crouch explained.

Advertisement

"He’s a player that enjoys his football, and he just looks like he enjoys his football. I’ve been thinking this since the first game against Fulham; I think he’ll get goals this season."

He added: "Neto looks sharp, creative. They’ve got some creative players in that team."

However, Crouch acknowledged that Chelsea remain vulnerable in transition, having already conceded five goals across their opening victories against Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion.

While Arsenal's defence remains unbreached this season, Chelsea's contrasting approach guarantees a fiercely contested tactical battle on Sunday.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Barcelona World Cup winner openly slams Atletico Madrid for deny Alvarez 'dream' move
Football
03.09.2026
Barcelona World Cup winner openly slams Atletico Madrid for deny Alvarez 'dream' move
Ex-Liverpool star explains why Chelsea will beat Arsenal, predicts scoreline
Football
03.09.2026
Ex-Liverpool star explains why Chelsea will beat Arsenal, predicts scoreline
He's Messi of Spain — LALIGA president disagrees with Mourinho, backs Barcelona star for Ballon d'Or
Football
03.09.2026
He's Messi of Spain — LALIGA president disagrees with Mourinho, backs Barcelona star for Ballon d'Or
Eric Chelle will start the road to AFCON 2027 this month
Football
03.09.2026
Super Eagles: Eric Chelle needs to stop sleeping on this 24-year-old winger ahead of crucial AFCON 2027 qualifiers
'Not feeling well' — How Folarin Balogun scattered transfer plans of Chelsea and another EPL club
Football
02.09.2026
'Not feeling well' — How Folarin Balogun scattered transfer plans of Chelsea and another EPL club
Lionel Messi breaks new records || Imago
Football
02.09.2026
'The GOAT debate is settled' — Lionel Messi brags, posts achievements