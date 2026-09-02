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'The GOAT debate is settled' — Lionel Messi brags, posts achievements

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:27 - 02 September 2026
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Lionel Messi breaks new records || Imago
Lionel Messi claims GOAT status || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Lionel Messi revelled in his status as the GOAT in a recent post on social media.
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Lionel Messi has accepted his status as football's greatest of all time following his official retirement from international football.

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The 39-year-old forward recently published a commemorative video on his Instagram account in partnership with an American beer brand to mark his departure from the Argentina national team.

The GOAT receipt

The promotional video, titled "Tab Closed," visually summarises his international career by featuring a bartender printing an extended invoice.

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As the thermal paper slips out of the machine, it tallies his cumulative international achievements, including his record 207 appearances and 125 goals for La Albiceleste.

The receipt also highlights his major international trophies, specifically noting his 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles alongside his 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

The GOAT receipt || IMAGE CREDIT: Messi (IG)

Crucially, the final line printed on the receipt boldly declares "GOAT debate: settled," directly referencing his historical rivalry with Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Engaging in the debate

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While Messi traditionally shies away from self-praise compared to Ronaldo regarding their rivalry, this latest post indicates his conscious participation in the narrative.

Throughout his career, he has collaborated on numerous commercial campaigns that implicitly lean into his status as the sport's greatest player.

By actively publishing this specific advertisement to commemorate his August 31 retirement announcement, Messi effectively endorsed the conclusion that his resume remains unmatched.

He departed the international stage having secured Argentina's first World Cup title since 1986, completing his footballing portfolio before stepping away.

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