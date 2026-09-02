10 biggest deadline day deals of 2026 summer transfer window
After weeks of negotiations, City completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for £125 million, equalling the British transfer record.
The Argentina midfielder reunites with his former Chelsea boss in a statement move that capped City’s midfield overhaul. City also added Iliman Ndiaye from Everton for a fee that could rise to £65 million.
Tottenham were busy across London, completing a double deal with Chelsea. Mykhailo Mudryk joined on a season-long loan with a £75 million option to buy, reuniting with Roberto De Zerbi, while Tosin Adarabioyo arrived permanently.
We are delighted to announce the signing of Ukraine international forward Mykhailo Mudryk on a season-long loan ✍️— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/sTK5X6I4wJ pic.twitter.com/NmK8jJTtm8
Other notable deadline day activity included Robert Sanchez moving on loan from Chelsea to Como, Malick Fofana joining Sunderland from Lyon for approximately £31 million, and several high-profile loans and smaller permanent switches across the Premier League and Europe.
Enzo Fernandez – Chelsea to Manchester City: £125m
Iliman Ndiaye – Everton to Manchester City: £60m + £5m add-ons (up to £65m)
Mykhailo Mudryk – Chelsea to Tottenham: Season-long loan + £75m option to buy
Tosin Adarabioyo – Chelsea to Tottenham: £7m + add-ons
Malick Fofana – Lyon to Sunderland: £26m
Robert Sanchez – Chelsea to Como: Season-long loan
Kevin Danso – Tottenham to Sunderland: Loan with obligation to buy -£25m
Marc Guiu – Chelsea to RB Leipzig: Around £14.6m
Ethan Nwaneri – Arsenal to Borussia Dortmund: Season-long loan