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10 biggest deadline day deals of 2026 summer transfer window

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:19 - 02 September 2026
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The transfer window produced some incredible eye-catching deals, but deadline day produced even more drama, with big names sealing last-minute moves, and Manchester City finally giving Enzo Maresca his top target.
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After weeks of negotiations, City completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for £125 million, equalling the British transfer record.

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The Argentina midfielder reunites with his former Chelsea boss in a statement move that capped City’s midfield overhaul. City also added Iliman Ndiaye from Everton for a fee that could rise to £65 million.

Tottenham were busy across London, completing a double deal with Chelsea. Mykhailo Mudryk joined on a season-long loan with a £75 million option to buy, reuniting with Roberto De Zerbi, while Tosin Adarabioyo arrived permanently.

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Other notable deadline day activity included Robert Sanchez moving on loan from Chelsea to Como, Malick Fofana joining Sunderland from Lyon for approximately £31 million, and several high-profile loans and smaller permanent switches across the Premier League and Europe.

  • Enzo Fernandez – Chelsea to Manchester City: £125m

  • Iliman Ndiaye – Everton to Manchester City: £60m + £5m add-ons (up to £65m)

  • Mykhailo Mudryk – Chelsea to Tottenham: Season-long loan + £75m option to buy

  • Tosin Adarabioyo – Chelsea to Tottenham: £7m + add-ons

  • Malick Fofana – Lyon to Sunderland: £26m

  • Robert Sanchez – Chelsea to Como: Season-long loan

  • Kevin Danso – Tottenham to Sunderland: Loan with obligation to buy -£25m

  • Marc Guiu – Chelsea to RB Leipzig: Around £14.6m

  • Ethan Nwaneri – Arsenal to Borussia Dortmund: Season-long loan

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