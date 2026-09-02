10 biggest deadline day deals of 2026 summer transfer window

The transfer window produced some incredible eye-catching deals, but deadline day produced even more drama, with big names sealing last-minute moves, and Manchester City finally giving Enzo Maresca his top target.

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The Argentina midfielder reunites with his former Chelsea boss in a statement move that capped City’s midfield overhaul. City also added Iliman Ndiaye from Everton for a fee that could rise to £65 million.

Tottenham were busy across London, completing a double deal with Chelsea. Mykhailo Mudryk joined on a season-long loan with a £75 million option to buy, reuniting with Roberto De Zerbi, while Tosin Adarabioyo arrived permanently.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Ukraine international forward Mykhailo Mudryk on a season-long loan ✍️



🔗 https://t.co/sTK5X6I4wJ pic.twitter.com/NmK8jJTtm8 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2026

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Other notable deadline day activity included Robert Sanchez moving on loan from Chelsea to Como, Malick Fofana joining Sunderland from Lyon for approximately £31 million, and several high-profile loans and smaller permanent switches across the Premier League and Europe.