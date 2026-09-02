Revealed! Man Utd's failed deadline day move for Man City star

Manchester United made a late and ultimately unsuccessful attempt to sign Manchester City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri on transfer deadline day.

The Red Devils, who have long identified left-back as a problem position under Michael Carrick, contacted their cross-city rivals on Tuesday afternoon after Ait-Nouri’s agent made the player available.

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United were only interested in a straight loan to provide short-term cover, with Luke Shaw their sole recognised senior option and teenager Harry Amass the main alternative.

City, however, insisted any temporary move would have to include an obligation to buy at the end of the season. United rejected those terms, and discussions ended.

🚨 MORE on the Rayan Aït-Nouri exclusive:



The defender was offered to Manchester United by his agent a few days ago.



United then contacted Manchester City this afternoon to explore whether a deal was realistic.



City would only sanction a loan containing an obligation to buy,… https://t.co/ZeKIXJ4SBF — Sam C (@SamC_reports) September 1, 2026

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The 25-year-old Algerian international joined City from Wolves for around £31-36 million in the summer of 2025 but has struggled to get regular minutes.

He has been an unused substitute in City’s opening games this season and sits third in the left-back pecking order behind Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly.

United had already explored other options, including Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Newcastle’s Lewis Hall, without success.

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The alternatives now include occasionally using midfielder Carlos Baleba as an emergency backup option and switching Diogo Dalot to the left side of defence when necessary.