Onuachu, Nwaiwu fail to save Trabzonspor coach's job after European exit

Trabzonspor have parted ways with manager Fatih Tekke

Trabzonspor have parted ways with Fatih Tekke following their humiliating UEFA Europa League exit, bringing an abrupt end to the Turkish manager's spell in charge.

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Even the impressive contributions of Super Eagles stars Paul Onuachu and Chibuike Nwaiwu could not prevent Tekke from losing his job.

Ferencvaros defeat proves costly for Tekke

Tekke's departure follows a turbulent week for Trabzonspor, which began with their disastrous 4-0 defeat away to Ferencvaros in the Europa League play-off round. The heavy loss eliminated the Turkish side from European competition after they had hoped to progress to the league phase.

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Tekke offered his resignation following the defeat, but Trabzonspor's board initially rejected it and backed the 48-year-old to continue in charge. The club expected him to lead the team in their upcoming Turkish Super Lig fixture against Amedspor.

That show of support, however, proved short-lived, with Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reporting that Trabzonspor have now decided to part company with their head coach.

Tekke had insisted after the European disappointment that his team would learn from its mistakes and fight for the club's ambitions.

"We will put up the fight that Trabzonspor deserves," he said, while urging his players to draw a line under the defeat.

Onuachu, Nwaiwu unable to prevent exit

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The decision will come as a disappointment for several members of the Trabzonspor squad, particularly Onuachu and Nwaiwu.

Onuachu enjoyed an outstanding 2025/26 campaign under Tekke, finishing as the Turkish Super Lig's top scorer and establishing himself as one of the club's most important attacking players.

Nwaiwu also became an important figure in the side, with the Nigerian defender's performances helping Trabzonspor compete across domestic and European competitions.

Yet their individual contributions were ultimately insufficient to save Tekke. The former Trabzonspor captain took charge in March 2025 and guided the club to third place in the Super Lig last season with 69 points, while also winning the Turkish Cup.