Man United legend explains why Osimhen would be perfect for Arsenal

Arsenal's decision to pass on signing Victor Osimhen was befuddling to a former Manchester United star who believes the Nigerian ace takes them to another level.

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has advised Arsenal to complete a late move for Victor Osimhen to guarantee a second consecutive Premier League title.

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Yorke assesses Osimhen's style

Yorke, who won the historic treble with Manchester United during the 1998/99 season, believes the Nigerian is a nightmare for opposition defences.

He noted that Osimhen’s physical traits perfectly align with the demands of an elite English top-flight centre-forward.

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"Victor Osimhen to Arsenal would be huge," Yorke told Reviant. "That would really cement them as favourites."

The former striker highlighted that Osimhen's unorthodox mechanics make him incredibly difficult for centre-backs to manage.

"He’s not the most elegant player you will ever see, but you will find him very awkward to play against," Yorke explained.

"He’s six-foot, he’s lanky, he’s decent in the air, he takes his opportunities, and he works hard."

Transfer obstacles remain

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Despite Yorke's endorsement, a deadline-day transfer to the Emirates Stadium remains highly improbable.

Arsenal previously focused their summer attacking recruitment efforts on a serious pursuit of Julián Álvarez from Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray have consistently maintained a strict stance against selling their primary goalscorer.