Brighton seal deal for Nigerian Unity Cup hero in club-record deal

The Super Eagles forward is finally set for a lucrative Premier League move

Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a deal to sign Nigerian winger Femi Azeez from Millwall after a breakthrough in negotiations.

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The 25-year-old is now set for a medical as he closes in on a move that could make him one of the most expensive departures in Millwall’s history.

Azeez gets his Premier League dream

Brighton have agreed to pay an initial £12.5 million for Azeez, with the overall package potentially rising beyond £15m through add-ons. If all the clauses are triggered, the deal could surpass Romain Esse’s £14m transfer to Crystal Palace last year and become Millwall’s record sale.

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Azeez is expected to sign a four-year contract at the Amex, with Brighton holding an option to extend the agreement for another season.

The move represents a remarkable rise for the winger, who joined Millwall from Reading for around £1m in August 2024. Azeez has made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League and reportedly prioritised Brighton despite interest from other clubs.

His performances for Millwall last season made that ambition understandable. The Nigerian registered 11 goals and eight assists in 35 Championship appearances, helping the Lions reach the promotion play-offs.

Although Millwall eventually lost to Hull City in their bid for promotion, Azeez's individual campaign earned him a place in the 2025/26 PFA Championship Team of the Season.

Brighton beat competition for Super Eagles star

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Brighton's pursuit of Azeez was persistent, with the Seagulls making several attempts to convince Millwall to sell their prized winger.

An initial proposal worth around €10m was reportedly rejected before Brighton returned with an improved offer of approximately €12m.

Millwall initially remained firm on their valuation, with the club believing the earlier bids did not adequately reflect Azeez's importance. However, the latest negotiations have finally produced an agreement.

For Azeez, the move provides the opportunity he has been chasing: a chance to test himself in England's top flight.