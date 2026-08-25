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Super Eagles star makes PFA Team of the Year

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:36 - 25 August 2026
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A Nigeria international forward has been voted by his peers for the prestigious Player's Team of the Season.
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Super Eagles forward Femi Azeez has been officially recognised for a stellar domestic campaign after being named in the 2025/26 PFA Championship Team of the Year.

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The 25-year-old winger-cum-striker was honoured during Tuesday's prestigious PFA Awards ceremony following a breathtaking season in England's second tier.

Azeez established himself as a dynamic attacking force for Millwall, consistently tormenting opposition defences with his blistering pace and precise finishing. Across the 2025/26 season, he accrued 11 goals and eight assists in the division.

Azeez: A Super Eagles star

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His explosive club form did not go unnoticed, earning him a highly anticipated maiden call-up to the Nigerian national team in May 2026.

Azeez immediately translated his club brilliance to the international stage, making an unforgettable debut for the Super Eagles in London.

He recorded two crucial goals and an assist during the tournament, justifying his place in Eric Chelle's squad and registering himself in the minds of Nigerians.

His early brace against Zimbabwe in the semi-finals proved absolutely vital in helping Nigeria successfully defend their Unity Cup title. He also registered an assist in the final, setting up Terem Moffi for Nigeria’s second goal in the 3-0 win over Jamaica.

Hackney claims top prize

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While Azeez secured his spot in the prestigious Team of the Year, the ultimate individual honour went to Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.

Hackney was officially crowned the 2025/26 Championship PFA Players' Player of the Year after a phenomenal individual campaign.

The Middlesbrough standout claimed the top prize ahead of other highly rated nominees, including Coventry City's Carl Rushworth and Matt Grimes.

Onyeka snubbed in Coventry-dominated squad

Despite missing out on the individual award, Coventry City absolutely dominated the Team of the Year selections with six total players, however, Super Eagles Frank Onyeka missed out.

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Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth was joined in the defensive line by Coventry teammates Milan van Ewijk and Bobby Thomas, alongside Millwall's Tristan Crama and Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

In midfield, the award-winning Hackney lined up next to Coventry duo Matt Grimes and Jack Rudoni.

Azeez was selected in a devastating front three, flanked by Coventry's Haji Wright and Swansea City's Žan Vipotnik, to complete the elite Championship lineup.

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