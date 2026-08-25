Man United captain Bruno Fernandes joins Henry, Ronaldo in elite company after PFA POTY win

Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes has completed a rare treble after winning the PFA Player of the Year trophy

Bruno Fernandes has added another major individual honour to his remarkable Manchester United career after being named the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year.

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The Portuguese midfielder becomes only the second player from Old Trafford to win the award since Cristiano Ronaldo and joins an exclusive group of stars to complete the coveted individual-award clean sweep.

Fernandes rewarded for record-breaking season

Fernandes was recognised after producing one of the finest campaigns of his Manchester United career during the 2025/26 season. The club captain registered a Premier League-record 21 assists while scoring nine goals as United secured a third-place finish and returned to the Champions League.

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His creative influence was particularly important under Michael Carrick, who gave United’s attacking players greater freedom to express themselves.

Bruno Fernandes, the second Portuguese PFA Players’ Player of the Year 🏆



The first was a red too 👀❤️ pic.twitter.com/Td7IHxqton — PFA (@PFA) August 25, 2026

Fernandes has now scored 110 goals and provided 106 assists since joining United in 2020. He also reached 200 goal involvements in 314 Premier League-era appearances for the club, with only Wayne Rooney reaching the milestone faster, doing so in 295 matches.

His PFA triumph also means United have now produced the men’s Player of the Year winner 12 times, more than any other club in England and Wales.

From Ronaldo to Henry: Fernandes joins exclusive club

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Fernandes is only the second Portuguese footballer to win the prestigious award, following in the footsteps of Ronaldo, who claimed it in consecutive years in 2007 and 2008.

Only a select group of elite players have previously achieved the same feat. The list includes Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Erling Haaland, Ronaldo and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Fernandes therefore finds himself alongside some of the biggest names of the Premier League era, with his latest recognition providing another indication of his importance to Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly claimed the PFA Young Player of the Year award after a breakthrough campaign in which he made 53 appearances, scored nine goals and earned an England call-up for the 2026 World Cup.

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